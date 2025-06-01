AVAILABLE AGAIN FROM ARKTOS

Guillaume Faye: Truths and Tributes by Pierre Krebs, Robert Steuckers and Pierre-Émile Blairon

Foreword by Jared Taylor

Guillaume Faye was a visionary and a prophet. Like the damned poets for which romantic France is famous, he saw what others refused to see, and he named what others pretended did not even exist.

He was certainly no saint and like a true artist liked to imbibe and paint imposing mental images of the future with a brushstroke unmistakably his own. His character was consistently rebellious in the service of a higher ideal: the defense of his race and culture against the onslaught of self-imposed ethnomasochism, forced multiculturalism and aggressive Islamization.

In this book, important personages from the Right pay tribute to Faye’s outstanding career as a speaker, writer and pro-European activist. With all its ups and downs and in its lyrical grandeur, Faye’s life truly inspires all of us who strive to make a difference in our motherland — Eurosiberia. Faye was an awakener, who paved the way on which we must march to final victory and liberation.