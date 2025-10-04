Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
An American Writer & Essayist's avatar
An American Writer & Essayist
2mEdited

Interesting. I thought little of Orwell before this, but perhaps he needs a reevaluation. Thanks 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture