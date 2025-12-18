The Piers Morgan debate with Nick Fuentes exemplified the ideological struggle between the generations better than anything else has to date.

Born just shy of the generational cutoff, Piers Morgan still manages to be the embodiment of the Boomer Truth Regime. He can’t even comprehend a serious worldview outside of his own, and he is entirely unable to challenge his ideological foundations.

Nick was something that Piers truly couldn’t understand.

When Piers tried to shame Nick into walking back all his supposedly heretical comments, Piers sat there bewildered by Nick’s complete apathy toward the accusations. Fuentes happily declared himself to be a racist. He then announced that women should not have political power, and even defended joking about the holocaust.

Piers was unequipped to deal with Nick’s responses. Whether Piers is secretly some conniving mastermind who doesn’t actually believe what he says really doesn’t matter. His performance displayed an ideological mindset trapped under the weight of mythology.

The words of the past act on Piers just like spells. Boomers generally can’t even imagine the possibility of somebody proudly calling themselves a racist, misogynist, or complimenting Hitler in any context. These are mystical barricades holding us all in line.

Given the unbelievable ideological disparity, I would suspect that there isn’t even one bluepilled Boomer who was persuaded by Fuentes’ performance and arguments. Just as I highly doubt a single redpilled Zoomer thought Piers did anything other than embarrass himself. These viewpoints have become irreconcilable.

Boomers are incapable of viewing these forbidden topics objectively. The strength of the cultural propaganda is still acting too powerfully on them. But with the death of institutional credibility in their formative years, Zoomers have learned how to relieve the pressure around these things. We don’t take these ideas as seriously as before, because we aren’t afraid of ideas in general. The liberal incantations no longer work on us.

With this immunity, we’re able to divorce the grave nature of topics from the once-mandatory histrionic response. We can still respond to things with serious action, but it doesn’t require the performative component to ensure everyone knows just how much we disapprove.

We are seeing a lot of Zoomers trading out hysterical virtue signaling in exchange for humor. This is being done quite often in otherwise serious circumstances. In fact, I recently saw a video that showed this to an extreme degree. A few Zoomers had caught a pedophile who was looking to meet up with a minor. Instead of immediately calling the police, they told him that he had one chance. He had to play a game of Fortnite, and if he won, they wouldn’t call the police. The predator obviously lost and the Zoomers laughed in his face while they called the police.

Somebody obsessed with the inherent gravity of this topic would never be able to stomach young men treating pedophilia in this nonchalant way. But that wasn’t really what was happening. These men were tracking down predators; even if it’s just for internet views, they obviously understand the severity of the action. Under no circumstance would they have let him go, even with a win.

However, these Zoomers are able to understand that they don’t need to also be enchanted by a spell. We are proving that we can make a joke about something, and also take it seriously. Taking something seriously is actually acting in a manner which addresses the problem, it’s not a stern scolding. Jokes are not intrinsic to the act of seriousness. These two concepts don’t actually contradict each other in the way you would intuit.

Videos like the one mentioned above generally get Zoomers accused of nihilism. However, that is actually the opposite of the truth. We deeply care about things, just not stupid things like being called a racist. In our view, the labels are simply pathetic. In fact, to care about the label of racist or misogynist while failing to do the things necessary to avoid terrible outcomes appears to actually be pure evil.

Proudly posting a strongly worded condemnation to Facebook, but refusing to take any true action just to avoid getting called a bad name is disgusting behavior. It’s like seeking glory in the name of cowardice. It’s all dramatic rhetoric with the hope that people will actually solve the problem. Then, after someone else figures it out, the Boomer can quietly slip inside and then loudly join in on the victory parade.

Unfortunately, this inaction has real effects. How many rapes has Piers Morgan’s ideology caused? How much devastation and evil has all been done for exotic restaurants? How many little girls were raped so police could avoid being called racist?

We are called racist while immigrants literally flood Western countries and rape White children. We find child rape and the destruction of our community to be far more offensive than any word. The spell of racist has no power over us any longer.

Zoomers are also completely done with the humiliation rituals. Piers tried to shame Nick by doing one of the most absurd things of all time with his playing of a recorded message by Danny Finkelstein.

After immediately telling Nick to buy his book on the Holocaust, Fink goes on to explain how his family was arrested by both Stalin and Hitler. He tells Nick that he may want to rethink his opinion now, given what happened to his family.

The Fink trying to sell his latest book on “The Holly” went about as well as you can expect.

Nick looks annoyed and almost offended that Piers would play this nonsense. He tells Morgan that he does not care. He’s done hearing about the most over-emphasized event in all of history. Zoomers are too far removed, we don’t care and we won’t be shamed. But Morgan can’t even imagine somebody refusing to bow to the magic spell of the Holocaust.

When Nick isn’t persuaded by Finkelstein, Piers hysterically shouts about how Hitler is ‘really fucking a monster’. Nick laughs before telling Piers to grow up, and also notes how ridiculous he sounds.

On this rare occasion, the youth sounded far more mature and worldly than the elder. The absurdity of continually having to perform these cleansing rituals is getting tiresome. Nick explained quite well that we don’t have to perform the magic dance of denunciation before we can actually talk about these things.

We all feel this way, particularly about World War 2. The Holocaust happened in another century, on another continent, to a group we are not a part of. We just aren’t ideologically arrested by it anymore. We know how to look at historical events and draw conclusions without being completely maniacal.

Piers also showcased how utterly fake his elderly perception of morality is. We were told our entire lives that premarital sex was wrong and risky. There was always a taboo around it. Even those who lead or have once led a promiscuous lifestyle are rarely outwardly proud of it in public. After the age of 25 it gets a little pathetic, and most people eventually understand why some things have been historically fenced off. They see it for what it is, which is a vice.

Piers already knew that Nick has been celibate for religious reasons, but he goes on to shame him for being a virgin. Piers claims to be a Catholic himself, so the promotion of a mortal sin came across as very bizarre. Morgan mocked Nick for having never been close enough to a woman to see a tampon, and accused him of being a porn addict since he clearly can’t get any girls in real life. This was like if some neighborhood dad started grilling a 17-year-old for not drinking enough alcohol. It was unbelievably cringe.

It’s led all of us to ask: what exactly do these people even believe? It sure seems like everything they do only serves themselves in the material world. Zoomers are repulsed by this vapid vanity. We would like to see our elders make moral progress throughout their life. Not watching as they encourage a morally degenerate and impulsive lifestyle. The elderly are supposed to have overcome these types of behaviors, not foster them into their old age. There’s nothing more disgusting than watching an old man act like a teenager.

It seemed to be that over the course of the interview, it was Piers’ deep liberalism that refused to let him draw any real conclusions. He can’t even imagine a world where women aren’t championed as equal or magically better than men. So when Nick suggests women shouldn’t be able to vote, or that blacks are insanely more criminal, Piers reflexively defends the inherent equality of everyone. He wants the blank slate to be true so badly. He can broadly distinguish the sexes, can barely acknowledge racial differences in criminality, but he can’t understand how any of this may have implications beyond the cosmetic. To him, we are all just a product of our environment. Nick disagrees, and those views can’t be synthesized.

Boomers will never understand Zoomers. That’s fine. We don’t need to convince them of our ways. We just need to keep breaking these spells to ensure that the younger generations aren’t subject to the psychological control this propaganda creates.

The accusations of nihilism are truly amusing. The true irony is that Gen Z cares far more about nearly everything than the Boomers. We care enough to sacrifice the self-indulgent virtue signaling, the applause-worthy platitudes, and the ‘just be kind bro’ nonsense for actual outcomes that will improve the lives of our people. We’re willing to do this at the expense of being liked in society. We actually care enough to not care about the stupid labels.

