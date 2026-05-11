Trade is not a neutral phenomenon; it profoundly shapes local identity. As trade networks have expanded, multinational corporations have exploited disparities in labor costs between nations, harming both poorer countries and the working class in wealthier ones. Local industries, especially in agriculture, manufacturing, and production, have been uprooted or consolidated into oligopoly control. Once consolidated, they increasingly rely on migrant labor, which is enabled by the same trade agreements. Over time, this has eroded the foundations of the Global North while empowering a detached, shadow ruling class of mercantile elites.

Trade also facilitated the rise of a world currency and global financial system, concentrating power in international corporations and requiring a military-industrial complex to sustain it. While many label the West “capitalist,” true capitalism does not exist. Instead, we see varying degrees of state-directed economies where extracted funds of the commons are funneled into social welfare, military spending, and corporate subsidies. All White nations are hemorrhaging resources to sustain long supply chains and mass migration to the benefit of internationalist interests. Trade deals dismantle local foundations rather than strengthening them.

Once these long supply chains and unbalanced trade relationships between far divergent groups are dismantled, healthier trade can be built in moderation between similar peoples. Shared capabilities and living standards prevent disparities from being leveraged to undercut labor. Specialization can still occur, but basic needs of food, shelter, essential production must remain locally grounded. This keeps inflation on necessities lower than general inflation and shields communities from the artificial pressure to inflate GDP, which is the opposite of what we currently have in the West and Europe.

Long supply chains are antithetical to autonomy because identity grows from rooted locality that is destroyed for cheaper foreign labor markets. Decadence and mercantilism thrive on global interconnected trade. No nation or empire can be truly sovereign while operating within this framework. The real opposition is not theoretical economic models, which now converge globally, but localized supply chains. False GDP inflates basic needs to mechanize and subjugate populations under bureaucratic managerialism, fueled by excess exports.

This export excess is only a temporary fix between global competitors that undercuts their own foundations to vie for global power. It enables interference in other nations’ sovereignty while leveling hierarchy between peoples, just as internal hierarchies are flattened in multicultural states. Recent wars expose this weakness. The only long-term solution is localization wherever possible. Trade should be limited primarily to raw materials unavailable domestically until a confederation of the Global North can form.

The globalist premise posits false egalitarianism with the Third or developing world, and its opposition likewise seeks their leveling or stalemate in weapons, international affairs, and access to material excess. This is why opposition to globalism remains trapped in the liberal moralistic binary frame of White victimizer and brown victim, or where initiators are condemned and responders sanctified. However, initiating aggression is excused when it is passive-aggressive or non-White (e.g., color revolutions or primitive proxies). This is simply an egalitarian pacification of strength, as if aggression is the root of all evil. This is why liberals and primitives are hypocritically excused because of disparity of means, while agency for their dysfunction is placed on Whites. Value is placed on reaction over proactive action, destroying all that is healthy and beautiful.

The war in Ukraine highlights this moral framework. It is inseparable from the globalist bureaucratic apparatus that European politicians are embedded in through the military-industrial complex, while blaming the place of their dependency. Every European is as much a part of this system as Americans, just at a different rate of progression. This reflects globalist morality: the belief that external blame and claiming victimhood somehow grants exoneration. Only action does. Europeans possess stronger foundations than the Far West to confront or replace their own politicians and governments. Instead of blaming us for conditions they are unwilling to address, they should view Americans as canaries in the coal mine.

Ending the war in Ukraine would enable greater localization of resources in Europe. The limited oil Europe that depends on from the Middle East stems directly from this conflict. Ukraine should have been forced to negotiate at the onset, but destroying Russia proved more important to politicians than Ukrainian lives. They ignored the reasons Russia invaded because of the simplistic globalist moral framework of inherently blaming initiators of overt action.

War is not inherently evil, decadent complacency is. War is meant to redress grievances, not just shame the overt aggressor when there was long provocation. Russia represents the only meaningful opposition to the bureaucratic apparatus. This is even seen in their exercising restraint with extreme weapons in contrast to Europe and globalists’ willingness to fight to the last Ukrainian man.

European positions in Ukraine mirror the North’s attrition strategy against the Confederacy in the American Civil War: victory came only through the near-limitless expenditure of economic and “human” capital against the South. The South outperformed them in individual battles, but had limited people to sacrifice compared to the North’s willingness to bring in mercenaries and slaves. Globalists view people as mere human capital and care little about meaningful sacrifice. This mentality dominates Europe’s ruling classes. Their readiness to import Africans as replacement “human capital” for Ukrainians reveals that they seek to “win” in an economic zone at the cost of its people — this is the epitome of a state detached from and consuming its own constituency. This underlies all politicians’ calls to continue or accelerate the conflict.

The expanded Third and developing world serve as human capital to the globalist apparatus, which drains the life force of Whites to sustain its unnatural supply chains and migrations. This is parasitical by nature. The notion that we must uplift, improve conditions for, or bear responsibility toward the Third World is harmful, and how the system expanded globally in the first place. We are responsible for destroying the bureaucratic apparatus of globalism, not for adopting its worldview and burdens.

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The enemies of the West seek to replace one bureaucratic apparatus (like the petrodollar) with another equally flawed one. A true opposition from the West must avoid saving the petrodollar or ceding to circular opposition within the same paradigm. All global trade networks depend on the protections of the military-industrial complex; thus, replacing that with another will devolve into the same issues in a new form. Global trade networks inherently require enforcement, and toppling the current one will create a vacuum. Every European ally that decries America still trades, produces exports, and imports goods within this system. Thwarting this demands more than victim frameworks and externalization. This is a harsh truth to face.

Ending this system requires far more than complaint and short-term rejection. It demands more than rejecting military protections or NATO in favor of local military autonomy, though that is not even the minimum. Localization of basic needs is essential, including energy and food production. This necessitates shifting economies away from bureaucratic control and global price setting. This foundation could lead to trade networks between the Global North itself, leaving the Third and developing worlds to revert to a minimal balance with nature.

The idea that the Third and developing world will somehow circumvent this is foolish. China inflates its GDP by funding exports at a loss to secure international oligopoly investment while claiming opposition to the system it depends upon. It could not sustain extensive trade networks unless the Global North was still entrapped within it, which is one of many reasons to gain better relations with Russia. The same pattern holds for the artificial First World states in the Gulf, or other supposed civilizational poles like India, which rely on weak markets like call centers for oligopoly mercantilism and intermittent alliances for short-term, opportunistic gains.

If they attempted to replay supply chains among themselves without the Global North, they would implode. Arabs, despite vast oil wealth, cannot effectively run the military technologies they purchase without contracting with the First World. Similarly, they require external construction to build their infrastructure of gaudy veneer covering shanty town foundations. China depends on Gulf oil and international oligopoly production; India’s economy would collapse without their service industry for internationalism. The only power the Global South has stems from trade routes within intricate, complicated systems they could not independently uphold, which is why they are inseparable from the globalist framework.

Trading within the Global North, repatriating raw material development, and emphasizing local self-sufficiency is required to oppose globalism. This would strengthen local, national, and civilizational identities. It would cut out intermediary global managerialism and the chaotic enmeshment of the Third and developing world chaotic enmeshment. Ending excessive supply chains is essential to end the bureaucratic apparatus of globalism, which allows for simplicity in law and for complexity in living systems to naturally emerge. Localization fosters complex, rhizomatic structures with the strong foundations that civilizations stand upon. From this, vitality forms natural hierarchy instead of mechanical resource extraction. True environmentalism extends from localization, as long supply chains greatly increase energy use.

A confederation of the Global North would only be possible by seeding this new foundation and, in some manner, facilitating the fall of the old global system by repatriating what is outsourced. The Global North encompasses the only true poles possible; the rest will implode under their own decadence and dysfunction once we stop upholding them. What is unnaturally expanded will implode, and attempting to prevent this is against creation and life itself. This system feeds on our vital force and drains the life of future generations. Inaction carries generational costs, so the short-term costs of bringing development home and ending international oligopolies are less than the long-term consequences of this global trading system.

The only true way to oppose globalism is to reject false opposition in favor of a paradigm shift. This means moving beyond the petrodollar, ending the bureaucratic apparatus of internationalism, and establishing an entirely new system with an emphasis on prioritizing the localization of basic needs over GDP. A true shift, not ricocheting opposition, defines the difference between a foundational system to grow from and an extractive system that destroys its own constituency.

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Guillaume Faye ’s first book, The Ethnocide System , is now available in English for the first time.