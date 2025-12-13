Arktos Journal

Nick Griffin
In the post-industrial English city of Stoke, the locals eat large quantities of 'oat cakes'. They have take-aways that sell nothing else but 'oaties', with bacon, mushrooms or other fillings.

These soft pancakes are said by some to be survivors from the culinery habits of the Danish Vikings who 'immigrated' to the area in the 8th and 9th centuries.

