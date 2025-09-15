Rose Sybil presents cultural endurance and civilizational renaissance as deeply intertwined with restoring authentic motherhood, illustrating how childbirth and child-rearing are essential experiences of spiritual and social initiation.

One of the most common experiences among mothers in the West is a deep sense of isolation, largely due to the disappearance of extended support networks.

Historically, mothers did not raise children alone, apart from extended family and a real community. In the absence of this, women attempt to reconnect through surface-level expressions of status or value, or through shallow social arrangements such as playdates. However, these efforts leave them anxious and disconnected, because they do not meet the deeper need for meaningful connection during hardship. Extended family networks once shared the emotional and physical burden of parenting. Extended family also offered cultural correction, both for the children and for the parents themselves.

No one can grow or self-correct in isolation. Everyone, including mothers, requires that stress and bonding be experienced in healthy doses so as to actualize what I will later describe as bonding hormesis. How can a woman teach her children the value of risk and sacrifice if she has not experienced or understood it herself?

Motherhood as Female Initiation and Cultural Foundation

The devouring mother does not stem from motherhood itself. What harms dynamics between the sexes is the absence of true hierarchy and initiation into motherhood. This initiation comes through pain and risk, held within a bonded, nurturing, environment during birth. The presence of the father is also essential for bonding with him, which will be addressed later. Without this kind of initiation, women often fail to grasp the vital role of teaching children to risk, leading to overprotection and coddling.

Without great risk, there is no capacity for great love, nor for the fierce hatred required to defend what one loves from harm. The devouring mother is not circumvented by pitting men and women against each other, or mothers against fraternities. The material void is not true motherhood, but rather a reversal of it. It represents the absence of real maternal instinct and self sacrifice for future generations, just as materialism reflects a fallen version of the physical world, i.e., that which relates to matter, but which is not merely matter.

Everything that is generated must be actualized into its full potential and a spiritual whole. Initiation is the process by which the former self is stripped down through risk and pain, then rebuilt into something greater, integrated, and capable of carrying forward a lineage and a culture… Without initiation, utopian fantasies arise to fill the void.

A renewed reverence for the bonding power of shared hardship is needed. We must face motherhood as men face battle, enduring it together and emerging on the other side as stronger women, forging a stronger lineage.

Birth is the greatest initiation a woman can undergo, marking the transformation from woman into mother. As I wrote in “Birth and Battle”, two people are born on the day a woman first gives birth: the child and the mother. The long history of medicalizing and institutionalizing what was once a holistic and spiritually formative process has hollowed out the true essence of motherhood. It has left the form intact, but stripped it of its transformative power, creating a void for the devouring mother to fester. Cold, clinical birth environments stall labor, as oxytocin—the hormone necessary for bonding and progression of labor—is not adequately released in sterile, indifferent settings.

This shift began during the Renaissance, when the sacred nature of birth was first subjected to institutional control, leading to less natural progression of labor and more traumatic outcomes without the balance of care that then demanded further intervention, creating a compounding cycle. Physiological mechanisms such as the release of oxytocin in the presence of support during meaningful pain are remnants of deeper spiritual processes that drive true transformation.

By attempting to eliminate risk in birth through excessive medical intervention, we have rejected a vital path of female actualization, introduced unnatural trauma to the birth process, and thus harmed the foundational bonds of our cultures.

Women often do not progress naturally in medicalized birth settings due to their cold and sterile nature. These environments suppress oxytocin release, limiting a woman’s ability to dilate. The feminine nature is more inward and concealed, a holistic approach that takes the whole person into account is needed in order for her to truly open. By its very nature, this reality is difficult to quantify, because the experimental settings inherently impose the same sterile influence it seeks to measure. Yet the testimony of midwives and mothers who have experienced spiritually grounded, holistic birthing environments affirms this fundamental truth. It does not require validation through sterile experimentation — plus, using reason and our understanding of oxytocin supports these insights indirectly.

Women deprived of risk, who have all pain in life dulled or redirected, remain unbonded and unactualized — mirroring the men who feel no instinct to protect them, because proper bonds between the sexes have not formed. These women often project their unresolved maternal instinct onto society at large, romanticizing dysfunction in other racial groups and feeling guilt for disconnected decadence or escapism.

The medical interference that hindered natural progression and worsened birth outcomes eventually led to the invention of Pitocin, a synthetic form of oxytocin to increase labor progression in an unnatural setting. Pitocin is administered intravenously, but unlike natural oxytocin, it does not cross the blood-brain barrier and does not produce the analgesic or calming effects on the nervous system or its bonding mechanisms. Pitocin increases the strength and frequency of uterine contractions, but in doing so isolates this one aspect from the complete, integrated process of natural birth. The pain is cut off from the bonding and emotionally supportive effects that oxytocin generates in a loving environment.

Epidurals were introduced to counter the intense pain caused by Pitocin and the overall unnatural conditions of medicalized birth. However, the removal of pain also inhibits the release of oxytocin, creating a circular problem where they then cause the need for more pitocin. The use of epidurals represents the final stage in the medicalization of birth: an outright rejection of meaningful pain and hardship as transformative into joy and bonds. Today, epidurals are so normalized in the West that women are offered them at the very beginning of hospital births as a standard procedure. By normalizing the avoidance of meaningful risk and pain, and replacing the intimate, bonded act of birthing with impersonal medicalization, we have destroyed the most sacred form of female initiation.

The consequences of this have rippled throughout society. It is no coincidence that the boomer generation first exposed to these interventions also began to treat parenting as a status symbol rather than a meaningful act of sacrifice for the sake of a greater whole. Women uphold the values of a family, so the full cultural impact was delayed until older generations passed away and extended support systems vanished. The generation that lived through the height of passive entertainment, pain-reduced birth, and economic bubbles, failed to pass on the essential value of hardship and pain as a bonding and transformative force. They are mostly absent when it comes helping the next generation endure or understand it, so we see attempts to negate it altogether lead to escapism and fear of giving birth for many young women.

When women miss their second birth and the full initiation into motherhood, they struggle to form deep, lasting bonds with their children. Though breastfeeding can help repair attachment, it also can be stalled or harmed by these same interventions. In earlier decades, during the Boomer generation's youth and parenting years, strong multigenerational support networks were still present. Many Boomers benefited from these structures, though this varied by region. In some areas, Millennials resemble Boomers more closely, and in others, members of the Silent Generation more closely embody the traits we now associate with Boomers. Despite the rise of status-driven parenting and a general decrease in emotional connection with their children compared to older generations, this shift did not become fully visible until they reached grandparenthood. The unique form of inclusive fitness known as the grandmother effect effectively disappeared on average with the generation that lost birth initiation.

Birth is now widely treated as something to fear and suppress, except among those involved in alternative medicine, which is becoming more common in America and in Europe. Yet, even among countries with less medical intervention and better outcomes, there remains a strong tendency to shield children from necessary hardship and from learning the familial hierarchy and challenges that shape a resilient life, because many women do not understand their own natural birth in context of pain and bonds in actualization.

Human connection is the base from which people fight for a future. That future was lost by a generation that had its pain most thoroughly mitigated, outsourced its parenting, and raised children with the same aversion to discomfort and transformation.

In the absence of grounded, transformative hardship, many women begin to project onto others, like perpetual victim groups in continual dysfunction, and fabricate pain through malformed empathy. This tendency often manifests in support for ideological movements unanchored in lived experience, lacking both authentic suffering and the restorative care and transformation that should follow it.

Bonding Hormesis and Trauma Bonds

Pain and bonding through harm and healing are inseparable. When this natural integration is absent, women often seek it elsewhere, unconsciously generating their own suffering. This can be observed both in severely abused women who lacked the balance of support and care, and in women who were overly sheltered and displaced from meaningful hardship, risk, and pain.

Without encountering pain in a context that fosters resilience and connection, many struggle to understand or embody the principle of self-sacrifice, which underlies all lasting bonds and once served as the foundation of female support structures within families.

In the absence of grounded, transformative hardship, many women begin to project onto others, like perpetual victim groups in continual dysfunction, and fabricate pain through malformed empathy. This tendency often manifests in support for ideological movements unanchored in lived experience, lacking both authentic suffering and the restorative care and transformation that should follow it. When real hardship is missing, guilt emerges, leading to the pursuit of proxy suffering and performative identity alignment. These connections are shallow and lack the depth that only lived experience can provide. Conversely, when hardship occurs in isolation or in unnatural and destructive manners, such as childhood predation or medicalization of spiritual processes, the essential bonding mechanisms do not develop. These individuals often fail to actualize, and instead project onto others without the same potential while blaming authority figures that did not protect them. In both extremes, the absence of hardship or its distortion in isolation, there is a loss of genuine bonds and actualization.

This leads to seeing risk solely as something to mitigate rather than a necessary cartload for growth, so many attempt to eliminate all forms of meaningful risk, while passive escapism is championed in its place. The result is widespread isolation and spiritual starvation, particularly among mothers, who become trapped in superficial lifestyles and cycles of chronic stress. Oxytocin, the primary female bonding hormone, is also released in response to ongoing stress and anxiety. When bonding hormesis is absent, anxiety fills the void, creating an addictive feedback loop that imitates meaningful hardship without delivering its depth or balance.

Today, nearly any instance of violence, stress, or intensity within relationships—whether familial, fraternal, or romantic—is labeled a trauma bond. This widespread labeling ignores a critical truth: the mechanisms behind trauma bonds closely mimic the natural cycles of human bonding. To reject all such experiences as harmful is itself a harm, as it erases the distinction between destructive trauma and necessary, formative hardship.

The essential difference between trauma bonding and bonding hormesis lies in the direction of outcomes. Trauma bonding isolates, fragments, and diminishes a person’s potential. Bonding hormesis integrates the individual, guiding them through risk, discomfort, and difficulty toward self-actualization and connection within a greater whole.

When healthy hardship and correction are grounded in love, teaching, and a self-sacrificing family, calling this a trauma bond mistakes form for essence and blinds society to natural, vital processes.

The irony in conflating these distinct processes, simply because both involve risk or pain, is that trauma bonding shares key traits with the extreme coddling found in liberal ideologies. With or without violence, they yield meaninglessness, isolation, and a fear-driven rejection of all discomfort, overcoming, and personal excellence. It is not the presence of corporal punishment, struggle, or conflict that makes a relationship harmful, but the context in which it occurs and the nature of the bond between the people involved and a greater whole.

We now live in a culture where people are more isolated than ever and less capable of becoming fully actualized. True bonding hormesis facilitates growth and connection; trauma bonding destroys potential and reduces or stunts the person to an incapable dependent. What defines the difference is not the form the hardship takes, but whether the person is being integrated into something greater, or is being destroyed and left in isolation.

When the bonding through hardship that starts in childhood is absent and risk is constantly mitigated, people become more vulnerable to predatory trauma bonds and seek out escapism. Western youth, feeling the emptiness of decadent ease, begin to idolize hardship in proxy groups. Lacking real bonds, they project onto dysfunctional racial groups where they perceive suffering, turning victimhood into a proxy for meaning. Without solid grounding, they are easily exploited by those who use trauma bonds to isolate and destroy, rather than integrate and strengthen.

Not all hardship is abuse. A parent who enforces order through a firm hand or pushes a child through difficulty is not exploiting them, but preparing them for reality. Corporal punishment can become destructive if not done with love, just as non-violent corrections can. True growth requires both challenge and support. Parents who shelter their children from distress, or who neglect to guide them through it, inhibit development just as much as those who offer no care.

When healthy hardship and correction are grounded in love, teaching, and a self-sacrificing family, calling this a trauma bond mistakes form for essence and blinds society to natural, vital processes. Women deprived of risk, who have all pain in life dulled or redirected, remain unbonded and unactualized—mirroring the men who feel no instinct to protect them, because proper bonds between the sexes have not formed. These women often project their unresolved maternal instinct onto society at large, romanticizing dysfunction in other racial groups and feeling guilt for disconnected decadence or escapism.

Oxytocin, a natural analgesic, facilitates bonding through pain. Its biological role reveals a deeper truth: pain is not just a burden, but a mechanism for connection. Without natural stressors, anxiety replaces meaningful challenge, and oxytocin is misapplied towards destructive relationships or championing perpetual victim groups. In this case, self-sacrifice is misdirected at continuing traumatic cycles and societal dysfunction instead of directed at their own family, community, and culture.

Children learn hierarchy through a balance of correction and care, and they build resilience by facing hardship alongside others who teach them how to endure and overcome. In its place, we have cultivated a culture of learned helplessness, born from fragmented communities and the abandonment of bonding hormesis as the process of growing through shared struggle with care.

This shared struggle is what forms courage and fortitude, the foundation of every enduring culture. Everything that is generated must be actualized into its full potential and a spiritual whole. Initiation is the process by which the former self is stripped down through risk and pain, then rebuilt into something greater, integrated, and capable of carrying forward a lineage and a culture.

The Utopian Rejection of Hardship and Transformation

Oxytocin causes women to love with such intensity that it also heightens their capacity for hatred toward outsiders. It amplifies their sense of betrayal and fuels their protective instincts. Yet many modern women no longer respond with appropriate anger toward traitors or those who threaten their future, because they have been severed from the true initiation of motherhood. They no longer are willing to sacrifice for their children and future, because they have numbed themselves to the discriminative direction of love through bonds forged in hardship. Without fully embracing the danger, pain, and uncertainty of the birthing process, the child gained is no longer as precious.

The intense love and joy that follows birth is not a separate experience from the pain, it is its complement. This contrast is the essence of initiation. When natural bonding hormesis is denied—whether through extreme negation of risk and pain or unnatural trauma in birth—the result is a kind of distance from an authentic experience of life to an abstract Utopianism projecting a hollow, sterile ideal. Without initiation, utopian fantasies arise to fill the void. Yet these fantasies lead inevitably to dystopian outcomes, because they are based on a false premise: that meaning and transformation can exist without sacrifice.

When the hardship or sacrifice of creation is taken away, it turns back on itself, eating itself and preventing actualization and eventually ending generation.

The natural world reflects otherwise. Apex predators must constantly navigate danger, pain, and death. And it is no coincidence that the most empathic predators are often the most vicious. Their power lies not in a lack of emotion, but in their capacity to bond deeply. These bonds form the basis for protection, coordination, hierarchy, and survival. It is their love that fuels their ferocity. For humans, this protective instinct becomes more complex because we have distanced ourselves from the raw dangers of the natural world. Technology now allows us to insulate ourselves from both physical threat and emotional reality, but this insulation comes at a cost.

Protecting ourselves from external threats is natural and necessary. When that protection is extended toward the internal processes of transformation, when we begin to shield ourselves from the very pain, risk, and discomfort that catalyze growth, we end up rejecting aspects of our nature instead of learning to balance them. Ironically, this eventually folds into the inability to protect against external threats because bonds are broken by lack of initiation. Meaningful pain and hardship in life is not a punishment; it is a reflection of life’s potential for beauty and meaning. To labor through natural pain is to participate in creation and should not be seen in the manner of negative reinforcement or punishment, but a reflection of life as an act of self-sacrifice.

The Devouring Mother or Material Void is a fallen state of female nature. When I say female nature, I mean it at the fundamental level of the horseshoe of creation. The female half of the divine sacrificed itself for the act of conception allowing the formation of meaning through the physical world to grow up towards and house divine consciousness. The union of the female principle growing up toward the masculine creates a layering of ever more complex forms. The creation of life requires risk, as all transformation does, and the inherent risk of creation is the temptation to hold life or the positive aspects in a stasis and forgo the sacrifice. When the hardship or sacrifice of creation is taken away, it turns back on itself, eating itself and preventing actualization and eventually ending generation. This is why in past articles I have called the Devouring Mother the Material Void, i.e., that which relates to but is not matter, the temptation of the Stasis of Forms and the inherent risk that allows for creation.

Reattachment to Grow From Instead of Return

There are countless examples in antiquity of great men emerging from the influence of highly capable mothers, from Cornelia mother of the Gracchi, Olympia, Aurelia, and many more. In patriarchal and heroic European societies like Rome, a woman's value was often measured not by her relationship to her husband, but by the greatness of her sons.

Unlike many other civilizations, Europeans had a distinct tradition of involving men directly after birth, when maternal oxytocin is highest, which deepened the bond between the sexes and across generations. This was especially common among the Romans, Germanic tribes, and European nobility for the father to enter as soon as the child was born while the women of his family and culture were present for the laboring process. It was not until the Renaissance, when birth began to be medicalized, that fathers were commonly present during labor. However, their involvement should not be dismissed simply because it emerged alongside medicalization.

As explored in the Lost Heroic Age series, each layer of a meta-zeitgeist contains both distortions and expressions of profound truth. The solution is not to revert to a prior stage, but to move through it, toward something more complete. There is a limitation in viewing women solely as mother. The deeper, often unspoken longing is not for a return to the isolated role of the mother, but for the primacy of the sacred union between man and woman, a union that precedes and supports motherhood.

This reorientation not only resolves the common wound women feel when their sons must separate and enter male initiation, but it also heals a deeper fracture within the group subconscious that is an expression of the racial soul. There is a longing for true union, not merely erotic or lustful, but of eros in divine marriage made flesh. This is not just a desire for union within a person, but between the sexes. When motherhood is placed above wifehood, the woman risks becoming fragmented or preventing their children’s actualization. But when motherhood is seen as an extension of her union with her husband and she is bonded to him through every stage of procreation, then something prehistoric is healed. She is not only mother, but a whole woman, wife, and co-creator.

Birth, therefore, must be reimagined not only as a female space, but as a holistic space of bonding and transformation that includes the father. In the absence of extended family networks or strong cultural continuity, birth must serve as the threshold into a new family structure and identity. It should not isolate a woman into the role of mother alone, but bond her to the father, affirming her transformation into both mother and wife in the image of the divine union. Historically, many societies included only women in the birth process, but that exclusion also emerged from different cultural structures that no longer exist. Today, the father's presence is essential not as a bystander, but as a vital participant and protector in the birth of both mother and child.

Sex initiates the physical act of procreation, but birth completes it spiritually. Oxytocin in women and vasopressin in men work together to form the biological and emotional bedrock of cultural continuity. These hormones are not accidental, they are perfectly aligned to form, protect, and preserve a culture worth transmitting.

We must restore the act of procreation to its rightful place in the image of the horseshoe of divine creation. Female initiation must not occur in isolation, but in sacred union. In this way, motherhood reinforces marriage, and marriage supports motherhood. From that foundation, patrilineal cultural transmission can be restored while multigenerational female support networks are mostly gone or hollowed out. Man must break away from the mother to become himself in a world of men, but the wife must be oriented towards husband in both of their actualized forms to further generate. Through the synergistic bond of the masculine and feminine in creation, we can begin to rebuild the extended networks and generational strength once essential to thriving civilizations.