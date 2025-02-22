Alexander Raynor reviews Robert Steuckers’ book The European Enterprise, highlighting its argument that Europe can restore its civilizational strength by becoming part of a “Grand Eurasian Alliance” from Paris to Beijing, which offers an alternative to American dominance amid Europe’s decline.

In his comprehensive analysis of European geopolitics, The European Enterprise: Geopolitical Essays, Robert Steuckers presents a compelling vision for European renewal through the creation of a “Grand Eurasian Alliance” to counter American hegemony and restore European independence. By examining historical patterns, geographical realities, and potential strategic alignments, he maps a path forward for European civilization.

At the heart of Steuckers’ analysis is the recognition that control of key geographical regions — particularly the Black Sea, Balkans, and eastern Mediterranean — has been crucial throughout history. From ancient Rome through the Ottoman Empire to the present day, these areas have served as vital strategic pivot points. Understanding these enduring patterns is essential for developing effective contemporary strategies.

The author rehabilitates the concept of Reich or empire as a positive organizing principle that can unite while respecting diversity. Unlike modern nation-states or globalist universalism, traditional empires allowed different peoples and cultures to coexist while maintaining their uniqueness within a larger civilizational framework. This model offers important lessons for building new forms of European unity.

Steuckers provides a thorough critique of current American hegemony and its methods of control. These include military dominance through NATO, economic warfare via control of energy resources and financial systems, cultural subversion through media and “soft power,” support for destructive separatist movements, deployment of surveillance systems like ECHELON, and promotion of destabilizing ideologies. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for developing effective counter-strategies.

The centerpiece of his positive vision is the potential creation of a “Paris-Berlin-Moscow axis” that could serve as the foundation for European independence and a broader Eurasian alliance including Russia, China, Iran, and India. This would create a powerful counterweight to American global dominance while restoring Europe’s historical connections to Asia.

Steuckers outlines several concrete proposals to achieve these goals. Europe must develop independent military capabilities and space/satellite systems free from NATO control. It needs autonomous energy infrastructure and supply networks connecting Europe with Russia and Asia. Investment in transportation links across the Eurasian landmass is essential. Traditional diplomatic principles based on sovereignty and non-interference must be restored.

Equally important is the cultivation of historical awareness and civilizational confidence to counter-cultural subversion. Europe must support stabilizing forces rather than destructive separatist movements. The development of independent media and communications systems is crucial. Economic policies should favor productive investment over speculation.

The author demonstrates the continuing relevance of historical lessons for contemporary challenges. Control of key geographical points and transport routes remains vital. Political organization must balance unity with diversity. Traditional diplomatic principles retain their value. Cultural confidence is essential. And new technologies reshape strategic possibilities while leaving fundamental geopolitical realities intact.

Steuckers envisions a multipolar world where Europe regains genuine independence and civilizational vigor. Different cultural spheres would coexist without destructive universalism. Traditional diplomatic principles would restore international stability. Technology would serve human and cultural development rather than control. And authentic diversity would replace fake multiculturalism.

The strength of this analysis lies in its combination of deep historical knowledge with practical contemporary application. It recognizes both material and cultural factors in geopolitics. It offers concrete proposals alongside broader strategic vision. It understands multiple dimensions of power — military, economic, and cultural. And it appreciates authentic diversity within civilizational frameworks.

Rather than accepting either destructive nationalism or fake universalism, Steuckers charts a path toward genuine civilizational renewal that respects both unity and ethnocultural diversity. By understanding historical patterns and geographical realities while developing practical, contemporary applications, Europeans can work toward greater independence and cultural vitality.

Success requires a clear understanding of historical and geographical realities, strategic alliance-building with natural partners, development of independent capabilities in key areas, resistance to subversive ideologies and movements, cultivation of authentic cultural traditions, and practical steps in military, economic, and technological spheres.

The vision presented is ultimately one of European renewal through the recovery of historical awareness and cultural confidence, development of genuine independence in key strategic areas, alliance-building with natural civilizational partners, practical steps toward greater autonomy and strength, and appreciation for ethnocultural diversity within unity.

By combining deep historical analysis with strategic clarity and concrete proposals for action, Steuckers shows how Europe can recover its civilizational strength and independence while contributing to a more stable multipolar world order. His work offers both the theoretical framework and practical guidance needed for European renewal in the 21st century.