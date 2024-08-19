Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
Aug 20, 2024

There is a lot of truth in this. It could be expanded into an important essay: the role of England, where a lot of this sentiment originated and which the Americans carried further; the role of republican ideology, which was essentially "secularized Puritanism" (which the author rightly emphasizes); cleavages and population shifts within English and American societies themselves, where some held more "European" outlooks and others more "Anglo-Saxan"...

Reply
Share
Myron Jaworsky's avatar
Myron Jaworsky
Aug 20, 2024

Finzi’s view represents my own understanding of the historical background.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture