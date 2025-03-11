Europe, and Germany in particular, has had its soul colonized. Generations — especially the Boomers — have unlearned how to think independently and with pride. They are mentally broken. Guilt and ‘gratitude’ towards foreigners define their identity.

Western liberals, raised under NATO, cannot thank the Allies enough for their ‘liberation.’

Eastern socialists, raised under the Warsaw Pact, express the same fervent gratitude towards the ‘Red Army.’

Instinctively, they are always in search of a new ‘protector.’ Psychologically, this mindset is understandable within the context of the 20th century. However, it is entirely unfit for the 21st century, the return of history, and the multipolar world.

True Europeans are:

Against any cult of guilt and submission

Against the East/West divide and the interference of foreign powers

For the removal of the old elites, remigration, and a strong, renewed Central Europe on an equal footing with both Russia and the United States.

— Martin Sellner, 11 March 2025