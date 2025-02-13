Frigid spinster Europe is mad with jealousy and rage.
— Dmitry Medvedev, 13 February 2025
The world moves without Europe. Europe fumes, sulks, and stamps its feet — yet it remains ignored. When Trump and Putin spoke, they did not consult Brussels. They did not inform Berlin. They did not whisper sweet nothings into Paris’ ear. Europe, once the fabled mother of empire, has become an abandoned, embittered hag — forgotten, humiliated, seething with impotent fury.
Dmitry Medvedev’s words cut deep because they are true. The “weak, ugly, and useless” old continent stands in the shadow of history, watching helplessly as titans carve the future. America pivots, Russia ascends, China maneuvers — while Europe, that once-proud colossus, drowns in its own irrelevance and self-induced insanity.
In Esoteric Trumpism, Constantin von Hoffmeister reveals the deeper forces behind this historic transformation. Trump is not merely a politician — he is an archetype, a cipher for an arcane will that reshapes reality. His rise is not just a return but an acceleration — an affirmation that the Atlantic world is no longer ruled by the tired bureaucrats of the EU but by those who dare to act.
Europe is dead. Its time is over. What comes next belongs to the bold.
Read Esoteric Trumpism and understand the great shift before it leaves you behind.
Esoteric Trumpism? Nothing Esoteric about Donny or his room temp. IQ entourage. I believe you meant to say Technocratic Trumpism. Now that reflects a whole lot more what Donny and his clan stand for.
Fascism is esoteric. But the "marriage of the state and the corporation" -Benito Mussolini - followed a long courtship. Hollywood convinced us that it was dead or at least anywhere but in America and anyone but us. Perhaps this time around it will be more benign but judging by Gaza, Ukraine and the bio-warefare attack on the global population, probably not .