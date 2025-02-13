Frigid spinster Europe is mad with jealousy and rage. — Dmitry Medvedev, 13 February 2025

The world moves without Europe. Europe fumes, sulks, and stamps its feet — yet it remains ignored. When Trump and Putin spoke, they did not consult Brussels. They did not inform Berlin. They did not whisper sweet nothings into Paris’ ear. Europe, once the fabled mother of empire, has become an abandoned, embittered hag — forgotten, humiliated, seething with impotent fury.

Dmitry Medvedev’s words cut deep because they are true. The “weak, ugly, and useless” old continent stands in the shadow of history, watching helplessly as titans carve the future. America pivots, Russia ascends, China maneuvers — while Europe, that once-proud colossus, drowns in its own irrelevance and self-induced insanity.

In Esoteric Trumpism, Constantin von Hoffmeister reveals the deeper forces behind this historic transformation. Trump is not merely a politician — he is an archetype, a cipher for an arcane will that reshapes reality. His rise is not just a return but an acceleration — an affirmation that the Atlantic world is no longer ruled by the tired bureaucrats of the EU but by those who dare to act.

Europe is dead. Its time is over. What comes next belongs to the bold.

Read Esoteric Trumpism and understand the great shift before it leaves you behind.