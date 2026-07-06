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Amory Stern's avatar
Amory Stern
14h

"The Outlaws" is an amazing memoir and could not be more highly recommended. I'm hoping Salomon's later work on so-called "de-Nazification" and the Allied occupation will be newly translated and published, as it's been out of print for years.

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