Alexander Dugin on why Erdoğan is in a very bad situation and cannot expect any assistance from either Russia or Iran.
Following the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, serious unrest has erupted and continues to escalate in Turkey. The crisis is deepening. But to properly analyze the situation, several factors must be taken into account.
First, the mayor of Istanbul, like the mayor of Ankara, belongs to the liberal opposition to Erdoğan. This is the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which represents a left-liberal, secular, and generally pro-European alternative to Erdoğan’s own party, the AK Party (Justice and Development Party). This opposition is, in principle, oriented towarda the West and opposed to the Islamic orientation of Erdoğan’s policies. At the same time, it holds a fairly hostile stance towards Russia.
Second, Erdoğan himself has recently made several very grave political mistakes. The most significant of these is his support for the seizure of power in Damascus by the militants of al-Julani. This is a fatal error because, in doing so, Erdoğan inflicted a serious — possibly irreparable — blow to Turkish-Russian and Turkish-Iranian relations. Now, neither Russia nor Iran will come to Erdoğan’s aid. The situation has already turned against him, and the crisis may intensify further.
I do not believe that Iran or Russia are in any way involved in the unrest in Turkey. More likely, it is the West trying to overthrow Erdoğan. Nevertheless, his Syrian mistake is fundamental. Many inside Turkey not only failed to understand it but also condemned this policy of Erdoğan’s, which, as we now see, has led to the genocide of Alawites and other ethno-religious minorities, including Christians. In effect, only an extremely short-sighted politician could hand over power in Syria to al-Qaeda. And although Erdoğan has generally been considered a far-sighted politician, this mistake, in my view, will haunt him many times over.
Another aspect is his economic policy. The devaluation of the lira, rampant inflation — all this is undermining an already shaky Turkish economy. And of course, these failures — both in Syria and the economy — along with Erdoğan’s rapprochement with the European Union, with globalist forces, and his contact with the head of MI6 Richard Moore, are all pushing Erdoğan into a trap. As a result, the liberal yet Kemalist (and thus nationalist) opposition inside Turkey has seized the opportunity to capitalize on his failures. Their argument is: “We warned you that what happened in Syria would be a Pyrrhic victory, the economy is collapsing, and we have a stronger orientation towards the West than Erdoğan, under whom Turkey will never be accepted into Europe.”
And since Turkey has a functioning democracy, Erdoğan was unable to prevent the populations of Istanbul and Ankara from voting for opposition leaders in mayoral elections. In the end, Erdoğan decided to imprison the mayor of Istanbul. The question of whether it was justified or not is almost irrelevant — in any modern political regime, it is always possible to find grounds to imprison any official (in modern politics, there are no innocent people). Turkey is no exception. Therefore, the question is solely one of political expediency.
Erdoğan decided that things were going badly for him and that he needed to imprison his most active opponent — Ekrem İmamoğlu. Yet İmamoğlu is a Soros-affiliated figure, supported by globalist networks, and Erdoğan could have been supported in this move only if he himself had taken a hard stand against that Soros-connected faction. However, as already mentioned, Erdoğan had earlier stabbed his allies — Iran and Russia — in the back. Therefore, we cannot support him in the current situation.
This is a very bad situation for Erdoğan. All his opponents, taking advantage of the accumulated errors, have risen in revolt — a bona fide color revolution. And those conservative, even military-aligned Kemalists with a Eurasian orientation — whom Erdoğan had once accused in the fabricated “Ergenekon” case, and who, in fact, had saved him more than once (especially during the 2016 coup attempt) — will no longer come to his rescue.
In essence, Erdoğan is left without friends, having betrayed everyone multiple times. I believe his situation is unenviable. At the same time, we ourselves must be very cautious about the unfolding protests, because behind them stand the same organizers as in most color revolutions, including the one currently underway in Serbia. At the same time, the globalists involved in the protests are a minority — the majority are ordinary people genuinely dissatisfied with various political excesses in the leadership. Therefore, there are also objective reasons for what is happening — it seems Erdoğan has simply exhausted his margin for error. Yet he continues to make mistakes.
It is hard to say what could rectify the situation. Perhaps some form of Kemalist national unity government involving moderate Islamists (such as members of Erdoğan’s own party) could emerge. In this context, the question arises: what is happening with Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party and Erdoğan’s chief ally? There are even rumors that he has died, which the authorities are supposedly concealing. I think that is just conspiracy talk — but he truly has aged and weakened. Erdoğan can no longer rely on him or his “Grey Wolves,” once powerful and dangerous Turkish radical nationalists.
So, once again, I repeat: Erdoğan and his regime’s future looks grim. Still, of course, we would prefer to have a sovereign Turkey with an independent foreign policy as our neighbor — preferably friendly, though we are prepared even if it becomes hostile. Russia is ready for any turn of events.
(Translated from the Russian)
Turkey! A Spark Leading to Fire? Or Just a Rehearsal for Change?
March 23, 2025
By Mikhael Awad (the author and researcher)
1
Turkey holds a decisive and influential position in the world. Syria has always been Turkey’s gateway to ascendancy and dominance—Marj Dabiq was its first step in a thousand-mile journey. It expanded and sustained one of the longest-lasting empires. When it was defeated in Gaza during World War I—Gaza being part of Greater Syria—Ottoman rule collapsed. Turkey and the current states are all products of World War I.
2
The existing states, regimes, and geographical divisions resulted from World War I, lasting for about a hundred years. Their functions, legitimacy, and justifications have been exhausted. Now, they are imploding, leading to chaos that is spreading and escalating: Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, and the Zionist entity. Next in line are Turkey and others.
3
Eastern Rome, or "Second Rome," was established in Constantinople and Antioch and flourished for an era. Tsar Peter the Great envisioned Constantinople as the center of a "Third Rome," and according to Kissinger, Putin is its heir and executor. Catherine the Great waged relentless wars against the Ottoman Empire in the Mediterranean, the Levantine coast, and over the straits and warm waters.
4
Atatürk understood Turkey’s strategic value and saved it from disintegration. He conspired with the Allies to annex the Sanjak of Alexandretta, trading it for France’s crackdown on the Syrian national revolution. In return, he Europeanized and secularized Turkey, forming a support platform for Israel and becoming NATO’s frontline defense against the Soviet advance, despite Lenin and the Bolsheviks having supported him with gold, weapons, and men.
5
The corporate government and globalization lobbies recognized Turkey’s importance, strategically utilizing it by appointing figures aligned with their vision. They sought to strip away the radical independence-oriented Islam founded by Erbakan, buying off Erdogan and Davutoğlu, who defected to establish the Justice and Development Party (AKP). Erbakan openly accused them of being CIA agents, distorting Islam to serve Western and American interests.
6
Erdogan himself declared that he is the U.S.-Israeli proxy in the "New Middle East." He eagerly took on the role, aligning with globalization needs by turning Turkey into an economic "bubble" and promoting moderate Sunni Islam to contain radical Islamists, co-opt armed factions, and use them for the benefit of his Western-globalist masters. His approach also aimed to compete with Iran and counterbalance its radical, socially independent Shia model.
7
Erdoganism was not secured due to its own capabilities but because of the role assigned to it by globalization lobbies, as well as by Russia, Iran, and China’s strategic needs. It followed instructions, leading chaos in the Arab and Islamic world and Africa, deploying military bases and troops, and utilizing the "Erdoganite Brotherhood terror army" wherever ordered. However, Erdogan later betrayed Russia, Iran, and China in Syria, despite them having saved him twice—during the 2016 coup attempt and the last presidential elections.
8
But divine providence has its way, and the circumstances of history shape the fate of nations. The current global and regional shifts dictate the necessity of ending Erdoganism and the Brotherhood’s influence. This was signaled by Erdogan’s grave mistake—his crackdown on opposition leader Imamoglu and his use of widespread repression.
9
Is this just a spark in a dry forest during wildfire season? Or is it a mere rehearsal for change? The decisive factor lies in the persistence and expansion of street protests. Social sciences and revolutionary history teach us that when the conditions for a major upheaval mature, as per Ibn Khaldun’s theory of chaos as a necessary transition from the old to the new, and Lenin’s definition of a revolutionary moment—where chaos prevails unless revolutionaries seize it—change becomes inevitable.
10
By analyzing current events and historical patterns, Turkey has ripened for a major upheaval. The conditions for chaos and revolution are present, not as speculation or wishful thinking, but as a factual reality that anyone can verify with a simple search on Google or AI-based analytics.
11
Key revolutionary conditions that Turkey meets:
A deep national crisis—political, economic, social, and financial.
The ruling system has exhausted its legitimacy and can no longer manage crises through reforms or promises.
The use of outright and widespread repression.
The public has gained experience through sectoral, regional, and class struggles.
The opposition is evolving, unifying the discontented, and leveraging internal regime conflicts.
Deep divisions within the ruling system, its factions, and elites.
Turkey’s situation meets all these conditions and even more. Given the recent surge of street protests and the opposition’s unity and determination, the spark is likely to set the forest ablaze—it is not merely a rehearsal.
12
Even more significantly, regional and international powers have strong incentives for Turkey to explode into chaos or undergo radical transformation. Russia, Iran, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt have no interest in protecting Erdogan; in fact, their interests align in dismantling Turkey and eliminating the threat of Erdoganism and its Brotherhood-linked terrorism.
Trump and Musk also have personal scores to settle with Erdogan, the Brotherhood, and Qatar. Eliminating them is part of the broader plan to cut off the remaining arms of the globalist lobby. As for Europe—it is powerless!
13
The spark has been ignited, the forest is dry, and we are in the season of wildfires.
The march of time, geopolitical shifts, and the convergence of all necessary factors for the fall of Erdoganism, the burial of the Brotherhood, and the eradication of black terrorism have reached their moment. The Turkish upheaval will be a seismic event for the region and the world, with historic and unprecedented consequences.
