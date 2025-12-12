Malen Manya beholds Elon Musk’s offensive against the European Union as a sign of the turning tide, an awakening to the fateful crisis of European civilisation and the opportunity to save Europeans from dissolution by reclaiming their sacred grounds.

Europa — the only continent that turned frost and stone into rune-carved standing stones, turned silence into thunderous sagas, turned blood-soaked battlefields into the cradle of the modern world. From the white cliffs of Dover to the pine-dark Carpathians, from the olive groves of Crete to the wind-lashed fjords of the far north, this is not just geography. It is the living archive of a single extended family that learned, over millennia, to wrest beauty and order from chaos. And right now that family is being told — by unelected commissars in Brussels and vanguards of anti-European Sovereignty — that its inheritance is negotiable, that its future is a rental property for whoever shows up with the right sob story.

Elon Musk, the man who puts satellites in orbit the way other people post selfies, just looked at this slow-motion suicide and said the quiet part out loud: the European Union must die so that Europe can live.

His trigger was a €120 million personal fine slapped on him by the European Commission for the crime of letting people speak too freely on X. His response was not a press release drafted by nervous lawyers. It was a string of posts that read like a declaration of war on the entire post-national project.

“The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people.” “Withdraw from the EU to regain sovereignty.” “I love Europe, but not the bureaucratic monster that is the EU.” “The EU bureaucracy is slowly smothering Europe to death.”

Four tweets, four torpedoes below the waterline of the Brussels leviathan. And the timing could not be better.

Because while the Eurocrats count their carbon credits and draft new speech codes, the historic nations of Europe are vanishing in real time. Birth rates have collapsed below replacement for two generations. The native population is ageing, shrinking, being invaded, and, in many cities, already a minority in the schoolyards that will decide tomorrow; rape and crime are sky-rocketing. The official solution? Import millions who have no ancestral tie to the soil, no shared memory of the Thing at Uppsala or the sacred groves of Dodona, no instinctive reverence for the long barrows and hill-forts we spent millennia raising.

Musk sees it plainly. “Many countries are disappearing,” he wrote earlier this year. “We should not lose entire, distinct cultures.” When the demographic clock is ticking this loudly, mass immigration is not enrichment; it is replacement wearing a humanitarian mask.

He has never used the word “remigration” — yet every time he speaks, the concept hovers in the air like an unspoken oath. Loyalty must be reciprocal. “If one immigrates to any given country, they must respect the laws and culture of that country and contribute… doing no harm.” Simple. Civilisational kindergarten stuff. And when that contract is broken — when foreign flags are hoisted in triumph over the capitals our grandfathers rebuilt from rubble — Musk’s verdict is ice-cold: “Raising a foreign flag should result in deportation.” Not negotiation. Not sensitivity training. Deportation.

That is the essence of remigration: not cruelty, but consequence. An orderly, generous, but firm reversal of the one-way demographic ratchet that has been running since the 1970s. Send home those who came for the welfare, those who wave enemy banners, those who treat European cities as loot boxes. Free up the housing, the schools, the hospital beds, the wages — and hand them back to the young European families who are currently priced out of existence.

The left will shriek about “imported voters,” and Musk has already named the game: the far left “imported voters to gain power and it worked.” Look at London, Paris, Malmö, Brussels itself — cities where the native population has been reduced to an electoral footnote in its own homeland. That is not an accident of kindness; it is a deliberate strategy.

And strategies can be reversed.

This is where the New European Nationalism — the one the regime media attempts to smear as “Evil Nazi” — steps forward with a smile instead of a snarl. This is not the Nationalism of bombs and barbed wire. It is the Nationalism of full cradles, thriving villages, and skylines unmarred by minarets or cranes building yet another asylum centre. It is the Nationalism of affordable family homes, of wages that rise when labour supply tightens, of festivals that celebrate our stories without apology or translation. It is the Nationalism that says yes — yes to beauty, yes to continuity, yes to a future in which a child born in Lisbon looks like the children in the 1920s photographs, in which a girl in Tallinn can walk home at night without calculating risk by postcode.

This rising Nationalism is optimistic to its core. It believes Europeans are not finished; we are simply waking up. It believes that when the boot of Brussels is lifted, when the remittances stop flowing south and east, when the welfare magnet is switched off and the borders are real again, our people will do what they have always done: build, invent, sing, and breed like the world depends on it — because it does.

The same vitality that sent longships across oceans and put men in space still courses through us. All we need is room, motive, and pride.

Europe does not need another lecture on tolerance from people who never ride the night bus through London, Birmingham, Saint-Denis, or Neukölln. It needs breathing room. It needs its villages full of children who look like the children in the old photographs. It needs its streets safe again for women who do not wish to dress like letters in a foreign alphabet. It needs — above all — the right to say “this far, and no further” without being fined a billion euros for hurt feelings. It needs Ethno-Nationalism.

Musk’s broadside against the EU is therefore not just about free speech or regulatory overreach. It is an opening. The EU is the legal and bureaucratic cage that makes remigration politically impossible and national survival electorally suicidal. Tear down the cage, and the nations of Europe can once again govern in the interests of the people who actually built them.

This is not nostalgia. It is biology, culture, and simple justice rolled into one. Europeans are not interchangeable economic units. We are a specific people with a specific past and — if we choose boldness over guilt — a specific future. Elon Musk, whatever his motives, has just handed us the crowbar.

So let the commissars rage. Let the NGOs draft their tear-stained press releases. The historic nations of Europe have awakened from worse nightmares than this. We have stared into the abyss before — and we raised Newgrange to the solstice sun anyway.

Time to build again.

Time to come home.