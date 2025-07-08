Rose Sybil argues that globalism has become an ongoing perpetual sacrifice of White man as apex.

At face value, people look at vampire fables and draw parallels to elites in power or broader signs of cultural decay and behavioral sink (such as homosexuality and child predation). Few, however, trace these stories back to their foundational root in Vlad the Impaler, a brutal but devoted protector of Europe. I will not delve too deeply into the life of this heroic man, but I will highlight a few key points to ground the themes. The mythic name Dracula comes from his surname, Dracul, which means “dragon.” This surname was earned through his family’s participation in the Order of the Dragon, a fraternity sworn to sacrifice against the Ottoman Empire’s expansion into Europe. Vlad was taken hostage as a youth and lost many family members to the Ottomans; his bloodlust was spiritually driven by both personal vengeance and a larger sense of territorial defense.

A ruthless, expanding empire can only be countered by an even greater force. Even his enemies were awed by the sheer intensity of his violence, while the religious towers of the West fixated more on control than defending their own people. Since his enemies had a status-based morality, impressive violence is how they are quelled, so his instincts were exceptionally in tune with reality, unlike those who did not live the consequences of their abstracted morality. The Impaler was betrayed by those under Catholic leadership and imprisoned for 14 years, trapping away his will to act on reality. Only after converting to Catholicism was he released, to eventually die in battle.

His death was an unwitting sacrifice stolen to uphold a false, universalizing morality and order valued for its own sake. Vlad’s protective bloodlust was demonized and inverted into the vampire myth, used to terrify the very people he had defended as their rightful ruler. This inversion pushed the masses into a utopian over-moralization, blinding them to the truth. Spiritual vampirism of the populace was enabled through the theft and distortion of the White male as apex. The hollowed-out towers of religious grandiosity became entombments, built from the drained life force of their betters. Eventually, this easily folded into its secular mirror (because it is not generative but consuming spiritual energy): secular elites who likewise uphold systems as ends in themselves for self-aggrandizement. All ecosystems implode when their natural apex is removed. Any true hierarchy or natural order must esteem genuine apex rulership.

There is a sexual and erotic component in the vampire fantasy that reinforces the spiritual vampirism by our elites. It has devolved healthy instincts into superficial roleplay — a stasis of pretty forms stripped of any real sacrifice or meaning. The utopian vampire myth imagines an immortal, flamboyantly handsome, powerful (yet sterilely safe) Dracula who dominates and grants immortality to a woman. She becomes the focal point of obsession, echoing Helen of Troy as her internalized valuation. Outside of her fantasies, she screams back into the void asking why everyone is so shallow but it is a mirror of her own shallowness. The rejection of harsh realities of responsibility balancing strong traits reflects a utopian rejection of the human condition and of reality itself — a cold, mechanized fantasy as lifeless and superficial as the elites ruling from the shadows. The archetypal madness of the system mirrors and upholds its elites.

This dynamic allows both sexes to live out fantasies through roleplay they embed deep within their subconscious, where it hides from their conscious persona under layers of heightened, externalized judgment. The porn industry eagerly feeds this cycle, expanding its offerings to cater to male consumption, while women often engage with similarly vapid fantasies through written form. The liberal mindset can only roleplay, and diminishing returns of their lifeless consumption lead to increasingly strange and extreme expressions of this detachment. They believe consent is all that matters, when they have lost all forms of passion to mimicry. Sexuality serves many functions — bonding, spiritual, procreative — but these must be genuinely experienced. The context and direction of sexual expression matters. The demonization of the body and of healthy instincts inevitably leads to rebellion; you cannot bring about beauty from negative reinforcement and shame (See Birth and Battle). Passion becomes lumped in with addiction in a false dichotomy, rejected first to allow only distortions to live in the subconscious and then folded into debauchery, hence the relationship of extreme puritanism folding into fetishization. Abstinence or asceticism must not stem from shame, but from wholeness and only left to synergize a greater wholeness, as a form of creation: procreative, bonding, or spiritual.

The fantasy component distorts the imagination into a consuming abstraction of life, making it fall into an addictive space where the soul rots instead of wonders or strives. It severs the subconscious from the conscious persona entirely. This is why many lost to the void can indulge in these fantasies while simultaneously raging against White masculine men, pushing for their emasculation, all while ignoring the aggression of primitives. And if they are somehow ravaged by those primitives, they can deny and externalize. They see themselves as both victims and heroes, simply trying to “do the right thing” and be a “good person.” With their victim status secured by proxy, they publicly display their morality as both atonement and accusation, while simultaneously blaming White men for “patriarchy.” Many forms of “patriarchy” in reaction to liberals still espouse the victims’ morality underlying globalism and its founding origin myth. The consumptive circle completes itself while they fail to see that the sacrifice made for their humanist utopianism, and the dystopian reality that follows, was White man as apex.

The ensuing dichotomy unfolds in two ways: the ongoing conflict between men and women, which only deepens mutual harm, and the glorification of primitive forms of patriarchy. Masculine White males are continually rallied to uphold a system that despises, exploits, and discards them once they are no longer useful (look at how vets are treated compared to refugees). White women, instead of empathizing with our own men and eventually children, project that empathy onto primitives but the severance of their persona from distorted imagination pushes them into self-destruction. They try to preserve their appearance at all costs like an immortal superficial vampire and have no maternal instinct (sterility of spirit).

Any anger men direct toward their female counterparts only reinforces the system and justifies both, deepening a cycle of victimhood complexes and projection. Cultural synergism is replaced by an obsession with being agreeable (or disagreeable in a superficial way, think Tate) rather than confronting hard truths. The primitive becomes a proxy strongman for globalism, granted leniency while all responsibility and agency are placed on White men, who are simultaneously being undermined and drained of vitality. White boys, who are often naturally inclined toward order, are expected to follow rules and prevented from forming natural pecking orders under school systems. This conditioning prepares them to later sustain a system built on eroding their true natural order. Globalism has become an ongoing perpetual sacrifice of White man as apex. What is needed is uncovering old myth anew (see World War Time Loop), and though World War Two is the greatest alchemical simulacrum to overcome and the last fold in the meta-zeitgeist, this has been unfolding for far longer than even Vlad back to Ilion.