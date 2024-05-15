Karl Richter argues that democracy, by promoting incompetence and undermining societal protection mechanisms, has led to an age dominated by the dregs.

A sign of the ‘Devil’, the great confuser and disruptor of things that do not belong together, is that one is constantly surrounded by idiots with whom one has absolutely nothing to do. Democracy is, in essence, the age of idiots. It systematically promotes idiots by giving them every opportunity and placing them in positions where they have no place.

An analogy from biology, the central discipline of life, whose principles can be applied to all living organisms — including human communities: normally, the organism protects itself from harmful substances through numerous filter and defence mechanisms, such as the lymphatic system, white blood cells, the liver, the intestinal wall, or the skin. Everyone knows what happens when this body’s defence no longer functions — harmful substances flood into the organism and poison and damage it, often fatally.

Democracy functions in the same way: it disables the natural protective mechanisms of the community — for example, national borders, admission restrictions for certain professions and public offices, indeed any form of qualification. As a result, underachievers and the less fortunate flood all areas of society, including leadership levels. It is entirely unreasonable to understand why university dropouts, kitchen helpers, and trampoline artists should be at the top of parties and institutions. In a ‘normal’ era, let us say during the Empire, they would have naturally remained university dropouts and kitchen helpers. Only democracy elevates this negative selection to the top and everywhere else where it does not belong.

The transatlantic Great Satan, therefore, knows very well why it pushes for democratisation and open societies worldwide: because it implants the cancerous growth of levelling downwards in its victims. Germany since 1945 is the best example of this.

The implementation of democracy is not only sick but malicious. Democracy is the ‘diabolical’ order par excellence: it throws everything into confusion and mixes what does not belong together. The better one always suffers damage, and the overall performance declines. One must be honest enough to recognise that, despite all enlightenment and goodwill, there must be limits to social mobility. Those who are nothing and can do nothing should stay where they are and at least not cause any harm.

Another observation: healthy eras and healthy societies are healthy and intact because they keep the scum, idiots, and the less fortunate in check or, better yet, keep them outside the door. They are healthy because life- and community-preserving values such as hierarchy, discipline, and performance are not questioned and, if necessary, enforced, usually by men. Examples: Sparta, early Rome, Prussia. When democracy or egalitarian values and women gain the upper hand, the end is usually not far off. That which is hindered in its performance and becomes incapable of living inevitably dies. Therefore, even an age of idiots like ours holds the happy message that after its end, a new order will come, which will deserve this name again.

(Translated from the German)