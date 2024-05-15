Arktos Journal

Myron Jaworsky
May 15, 2024

While I don’t especially like some of the words in the article—they are too severe—I basically agree with the general thesis, including the comment on Germany.

Democracy as a political system has its place in small places, like Vermont or the typical American county within a state. In other words, it was fine in Athens, not so in Rome.

