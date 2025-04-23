Arktos Journal

Maristella Tonello
10h

Il mondo occidentale ha preferito abbandonare nell'oblio le sue antiche tradizioni, soprattutto quelle spirituali per adottare il materialismo e un appiattimento generalizzato dell'esistenza, nel quale tutti sono portati a credere che è più facile vivere in un mondo ugualitario e nichilista piuttosto che in un mondo dove ogni individuo possa conseguire le proprie attitudini e le proprie aspirazioni metafisiche.

Contarini
7h

Looking forward to joining you on these explorations, sir.

I have Catholic joie de vivre, but I feel and understand the Baudelairean melancholy at what is fading away, or being put to the torch. I would be miserable and splenetic if I had to live without the Easter hope.

The painting is excellent, one I did not know.

