Tsargrad TV marks three years since the assassination of Daria Dugina, honoring her as a warrior-philosopher whose life and death embody the Russian World and its struggle for the future.

She was a warrior, a philosopher, and an angel. Today marks three years since the treacherous murder of Daria Dugina by Kiev terrorists. Her path on earth was very short, yet she managed to become a kind of Russian beacon. Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine is not only a battle fought on the field but also a war of ideas. “One day I will die for my Motherland and become a national hero” — Dasha walked the edge and fought for truth. She was killed when she was only 29. We remember what place she holds in people’s hearts and what she said about the future of Russia.

Three Years without Daria Dugina

August 20, 2022, became a tragic day for Russia. In the evening, terrible news appeared in the feeds: a car carrying Daria Dugina had been blown up in the Moscow region. Returning from the “Tradition” festival, she fell victim to a vile assassination by Ukrainian terrorists. A bright defender of Russian ideals died at the age of 29.

Her father, the philosopher Alexander Dugin, witnessed the explosion. Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin] called his daughter a “rising star” and declared that her death was an act of “bloody terror” aimed at breaking the will of the Russian people. Dugin urged Russians not to retreat from the goal of victory over Ukraine, emphasizing that his daughter gave her life for the Motherland and that her memory should inspire great feats.

Konstantin Malofeev, founder of the Tsargrad TV channel, said at the civil memorial service that Daria was a true warrior and that her sacrifice was not in vain. He stressed that Russia’s opponents are gravely mistaken in thinking the Russian people consist only of the present generation. For we are bound to both our ancestors and our descendants, and the blood of martyrs makes us stronger.'

After the terrorist attack, Ukrainians openly celebrated the death of Alexander Dugin’s daughter — rejoicing and mocking the father’s grief. Ukraine justified (and still justifies) the attack, calling it “just retribution” for its “suffering.”

In Ukraine, the so-called “cancel culture” directed against the Russian World has long since taken on radical forms, including terrorism aimed at destroying everything dear to us.

“One Day I Will Die for My Motherland…”

Going through Daria’s personal things, Alexander Dugin came across her diary. Judging by one of the entries, Dasha felt what awaited her.

One day I will die for my Motherland and become a national hero. — Dugin recalls his daughter’s words.

There is no doubt that Ukraine killed Dasha for Russian ideas. As a supremely talented journalist, she spoke of the Russian World back when it was far from mainstream in domestic media. Dasha was one of the pioneers, a driving force of this theme. Modest, intelligent, and excellently educated, Daria Dugina was the face of the Russian World and a true warrior.

With the beginning of the Special Military Operation, Daria also proved herself as a war correspondent, actively covering events and sincerely supporting Russia’s struggle for its future. She prepared a report from the Azovstal plant, where Nazi formations were hiding; in addition, Daria was one of the authors of the well-known Book Z.

Her works appeared on bookshelves, among them The Marshes and Heights of My Heart. This diary of a journalist and philosopher reflects her process of self-discovery, her faith, and her aesthetic views. Another book, Eschatological Optimism, presented Darya’s views as a mature traditionalist philosopher, exploring ideas of Neoplatonism and the classical philosophical heritage.

Dasha left behind the Russian word: scholarly articles, transcripts of lectures and seminars, as well as numerous media commentaries and reports. All of this became part of the struggle for the Russian World.

When we win, we will erect monuments to Dasha and name streets after her. Let the children of Russian cities in Little Russia remember in the future those who gave their lives for their right to speak Russian and believe as Christians. Eternal memory to the handmaiden of God, Darya! — Konstantin Malofeev

Today, in Russia’s new regions, there are already streets named in Dasha’s memory. Very soon, in the Moscow region, near the place of her death, a monument to Daria Dugina will be unveiled.

What Did Dugina Ask For?

As Alexander Dugin said, Dasha wanted very much for Russians to rise into movement, for our country and our culture to shift from a dead point and take flight.

She saw this as her mission: to live for Russia and, if necessary, to die for Russia… To live for Russia — that was her message, which must be carried forward again and again. — Alexander Dugin

The death of Daria Dugina became not only a tragedy but also a symbol of steadfastness and national unity. The cruel reprisal against her reveals the true face of the Kiev regime, which wages war against everything connected to Russian identity. In this context, Dugina stands as an inspiration to all who care about the fate of the Motherland.

Comparing the actions of Ukrainian radicals to those of outright terrorists, it becomes clear that both sides display ruthlessness, disregarding human lives. Yet behind Ukraine stands the collective West, which approves of such acts of violence. Western countries, in essence, treat Ukraine as expendable material in their geopolitical game.

Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding Daria Dugina the Order of Courage posthumously “for the courage and selflessness shown in the performance of her professional duty.” The award was presented to her family.

In conclusion, we can only recall Dasha’s significant words. She asked for just one thing:

Do not dwell on me, do not glorify me, fight for our great country, defend our faith — our holy Orthodoxy — and love our Russian people.

(Translated from the original Russian version on Tsargrad TV)