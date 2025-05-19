Arktos Journal

Hans Vogel
2h

You are to be envied for still believing in elections in Europe, and positively commenting on them from across the pond! After the Berlin Wall came down, elections all over the EuSSR have become increasingly fraudulent, involving the entire spectrum of techniques, ranging from intricate mechanisms like manipulating pre-election public opinion through faked polls, to intimidation of unwelcome candidates. Since the liquidation of Fortuyn and Haider, any rightist politician allowed to take part as a candidate is by definition no threat to the system. One must be somewhat naive not to see that. Elections will not make any difference in the EuSSR and that is why they are still being held: they are an integral part of the system maintained by the hostile elite.

robert agajeenian
2h

Chega's rise in Portugal to balance the continued problems in Poland and Romania?

