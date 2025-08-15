James Doone calls for the true Right to reject capitalism and socialism in favor of corporatism, distributionism, medieval-style guilds, nationalized key industries, and wealth used for community and faith.

A major problem with the whole left-right distinction is that it is inherently outdated and limiting. It is a relic from a bygone age that now contains only a faint miasma of the original meaning. The term is a hollowed-out shell — we do not live during the epoch of the Estates General (États généraux) nor under the aegis of Louis XVI, nor do we suffer the rationalistic babel of Robespierre and his deistic cults. Napoleon put the kybosh on that nonsense.

The 20th century was a time of diametrically opposed Weltanschauungen, communism on one hand and capitalism on the other — this is gone, now Mammon sits on the wealth throne like Thror King Under the Mountain of Erebor. The sickness of gold consumes all. Even Smaug the firedrake is rotting under his greed for coin. The fact is that the so called ‘Mainstream Right’ are in fact leftwingers, for free trade, international capitalism, in short, the libertarians and classical liberals, are leftists, and true rightists are on the same side, economically speaking, as leftists like Aaron Bastani (obviously not in everything, as what rightist wants fully automated luxury communism). The True Right, as I call it, are in favour not of capitalism or socialism, but rather a system that has enterprise for businessmen but also collective economica for the benefit of le corps politique. In short, corporatism and distributionism. I want a return to the system of medieval guilds.

Speaking as a regular user of trains in Great Britain, I can say that they are a shambles, extremely expensive, overcrowded due to too little carriages, often trains are cancelled, delayed etc. . . This mockery of our once fine railway needs to be solved; nationalise, comrades! Free-marketism is not true right-wing ideology; it is in fact a hijacking of the Right for economic purposes. The man of the Right is not Homo economicus; he is in fact Homo gentīlicius, in short, a family man to his own and to his community. Free trade should only exist nationally, but internationally, economic protectionism on goods (not raw materials) should be the order of the day.

Trains and railways first came onto the scene in Europe in the 1840s or thereabouts. Did these railways in the monarchical empires belong to private businesses or did they in fact get nationalised by the supreme God-ordained monarchs? The latter, of course, though many started via private initiative. The German Empire, founded in 1870 after the Franco-Prussian War, nationalised its many royal and ducal railways into the Imperial German Railway under the kaisers in the 1870s. The Kingdom of Italy nationalised its railways in 1905, and the Kingdom of England nationalised its railways after World War 2. Russia under the Tsar began to nationalise its railways in the early 1900s and the Communists fully nationalised the railways after Lenin’s coup (to anyone who says the Tsars are not the true God-ordained rulers of Russia — ANATHEMA). In the 1860s and 70s, the Imperial government of the Habsburg Empire nationalised Austro-Hungarian railways by order of the emperor.

Is it fair to call the devout Catholic and monarchist Emperor Franz-Josef I a socialist due to his policy of nationalising industrial assets? Or Prince Otto von Bismarck a Communist for his nationalisation efforts, or did they in fact implement a policy that benefited the nation as a whole and the entire collective body politic rather than the bank accounts of a few CEOs and conglomerates? The answer is obvious. O how I lament the absence of regal and noble rulers who possess a sense of noblesse oblige to their vassals and peasants! Let Trump have the laurel grass crown of Emperor, let Tucker be crowned Prince of Canada. Nationalising assets like transport, energy, mail, and other vital assets for the state, this is the true policy of the Right, not piles of gold for the robber barons. Capitalismus is the daemonic slavery of the passion of greed for Mammon. Capitalism and its spirit should be cast back into the fiery chasm from whence they came.

I am not promoting Bolshevism nor do I wish to see socialism, Marxist socialism anyway, return to the forefront of political discourse, far from it, but I do want to see the true economic system of the Right — corporatism plus distributionism, return to the mainstream of the Right’s discourse on economic matters . . . guilds should be restored, after all, they worked excellently for millennia.

Those of us who feel an affinity for the Cross should read, though all should read, the Papal Encyclicals of the based popes (avoid the heretical post-Vatican II religion larping as Catholicism) on socialism, these are Quod Apostolici Muneris (1878) and Rerum Novarum (1891) of Pope Leo XIII and Quadragesimo Anno (1931) of Pope Pius XI.

Even pagans can agree with this.

Anyone who calls themselves a rightist but supports free markets is one of Lenin’s ‘useful idiots’ but for capitalism’s interests rather than Communism’s. Our economic system in the collective West is nothing more than an oligarchy controlled by the über-rich seigneurs de la terre for their own wealth accumulation, but that is not what land or money should be for. It should be for the tribe, for the collective. I envisage (and dream) of a return to the guilds of the medieval age, where masters train young men in an art and those men join the guild of that profession, whether it be the guild of lawyers of Regensburg, or the guild of carpenters of Amiens or the guild of fishmongers of Bath or the guild of ironworkers of Bratislava. All men of a profession should be united into a union, soyuz, Gesellschaft, or any other term from any language of Europe (how about the Magyar — szakszervezet, try saying that dear AA). The point is any man who works in a trade such as the railways, whether he is a driver, ticket seller or manager, should belong to his guild and promote the economic interests of his profession. The binding glue should not be class; the glue should be the profession.

Men’s loyalties are not to class, contra the Communists, but rather to the gens. I cringe when I hear the lame media call leftist parties such as Reform or the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) ‘right-wing’ or ‘far-right’ or ‘hard right’ (which term is it, media?). It is laughable to call them so. These parties are to the left of Stalin on social issues, which is oft forgotten. I hope Reform wins the election, but I do not expect salvation from Farage. Surely it cannot get worse, but then again, the Kali Yuga of modernity is far worse than humanity has seen since the days of Moses. Judas Iscariot betrayed the God-Man for a mere 30 pieces of silver. Mammon roams around seeking whom to devour next. Guard your souls, men!

Remember, the old widow from the Gospel of Mark put in two copper pence coins, all she had, and yet Christ said that she put in more than all the millionaires who put in tens of thousands, for this was only the cream skimmed off the top of their fortunes. The rich man had his easy life in this world, after that he faced Hades, whereas poor Lazarus lived a life of poverty but his reward was Abraham’s bosom. Even the pagan religions teach kindness and good works for the poor, as per Aristotle, master of Plato’s Academy in Athens, or the Nine Noble Virtues of the Germanic pagans.

Men of the Right should not be robber barons, nor billionaires, unless they are giving charity in the millions. Life must be more than coin. Do not waste your life seeking more and more riches, for in the next life, gold cannot go with you. What use is metal? What use are grand palaces and flashy cars? Rust comes for it all. Who will care what you own in 30 years? Will you care in 50? Build up treasure that lasts for all eternity. Love of chivalry and honour is Faustian; love of money is of the daemonic host.

Why do you fast? they ask. Imagine such a question, such audacity! Why do I fast? he asks while everything is dying. All is dead. Look at all those diseases and madness. Look at drug addicts. Look at sectarians. Look at yourself, and you dare ask me why I fast? I fast because I do not want to give in! I do not want to be a reed that is broken by the wind! I don’t want soft worldly robes! I don’t want palaces filled with living corpses! And daemonic dances! I want to answer the call of St John! I want to welcome the King of Glory and Heaven with him; I want to receive eternal life! This is why I fast! This is why I live a life of repentance! This is why I confess! This is why I kneel, prostrate and go to church! This is why I read and pray! This is why all those pilgrimages! — Abbot Rafailo of the Orthodox monastery of Podmaine in Montenegro

