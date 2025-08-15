Arktos Journal

Wikihospitals
3h

Brilliant article. I totally agree. Universities should be shut down and replaced with guilds and apprenticeships.

Nursing and medicine desperately needs to return to the church. Hospital based training should replace overpriced and utterly corrupt universities.

We need the medieval form of welfare for the poor and homeless, church groups funded and supported by the community.

Healthcare and welfare used to cost a fraction of its current budget. It wasn’t focused on ‘individual rights’ but on ‘community service’.

