Francesco Di Donato
17hEdited

Yes and no. Jesus Christ said we should be "innocent as doves, wise as serpents". While wisdom should lead us to get power and decide the terms of the public discourse, we should never forget that there is a transcendent Truth beyond human conventions. Otherwise, we would be no better than the progressives, who believe that truth is nothing but a social construction wielded by the cultural establishment and aimed at ruling the "primitive" conservative masses.

Morrigan Johnson
15h

The woke right is pretty ugly and retarded. Moreover the whole right is pretty ugly and retarded. Offering nothing pro-human, pro-social, let alone true. Can no fake ideology not carve a path for Man's survival, and the case for Mankind's cooperation? It is quite sad.

