Alexander Dugin narrates the saga of Baron Ungern-Sternberg, who waged war against the corrupt forces of communism and democracy, seeking to fortify Mongolia as a bastion against the decaying West and battling the red tide as a champion of Traditionalism and the resurgence of perennial truth.
Written for the radio show Finis Mundi (1996), translated by Charles Ybdis
Petrograd, 1920. Felix Edmundovich Dzerzhinskii concludes his report to comrade Lenin:
It would appear that Ungern is more dangerous than Semenov. He is obstinate and fanatical. Intelligent and merciless. He is holding key positions in Dauria. What are his intentions? Does he aim to make an attack on Urga in Mongolia or on Irkutsk in Siberia? Is he planning to make a retreat to Kharbin in Manchuria and, then, to Vladivostok? Will he go to Peking to restore the Manchurian dynasty to the Chinese throne? His monarchical conceits are without limit. But one thing is clear: Ungern is preparing a revolution. Today, he is our most dangerous enemy. We must annihilate him, for this is a question of life and death.