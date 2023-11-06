Alexander Dugin narrates the saga of Baron Ungern-Sternberg, who waged war against the corrupt forces of communism and democracy, seeking to fortify Mongolia as a bastion against the decaying West and battling the red tide as a champion of Traditionalism and the resurgence of perennial truth.

Written for the radio show Finis Mundi (1996), translated by Charles Ybdis

Petrograd, 1920. Felix Edmundovich Dzerzhinskii concludes his report to comrade Lenin: