As 2025 draws to a close and the dawn of 2026 is just ahead, Arktos is celebrating 16 years of making anti-globalism global and assembling the world’s leading dissident library. In 2025, we brought out as many as 344 publications in Arktos Journal and 30 books.

Extending our best New Year’s wishes to all our readers and friends, here’s the full list of this year’s releases, followed by a sneak peek at some gems we have in store for 2026.

Books published in 2025

The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers by Alexander Dugin

Metapolemos by Jason Reza Jorjani

Political Realism: Principles and Assumptions by Antoine Dresse

The Follies of the Western Mind: Letters from My Uncle by Graeme Maxton

Multipolarity! by Constantin von Hoffmeister

European Apostasy: The Role of Religion in the European New Right by Pawel Bielawski

The Book of the Scribe by Lance Kennedy

The Propaganda Society: Resistance Manual for the Mental Gulag by Jean-Yves Le Gallou

The New Colossus: Heidegger and the Will-to-Machine by J. Sommer

War in the Name of Peace: The ‘68 Revolution and the Disintegration of the West by Bostian Marco Turk

What Lies Beneath Srebrenica by Rybar

Shattered Yugoslavia: The Crucified Country by Rybar

Christian Nationalism vs Global Jesus: Projects of Peoplehood from Biblical Israel to the Collapse of British Patriotism by Andrew Fraser

The Absolute Philosopher by Daniel Branco

Identity — The Foundation of the City: Reconciling Ethnos and Polis by Henri Levavasseur

The Blackening of Europe, Volume III: Critical Views by Clare Ellis

Yesterday and Tomorrow: The European Spirit and the Polish Nation by Jan Mosdorf

Samurai of the West: A Handbook for Dissidents by Dominique Venner

Thanosis by Jason Reza Jorjani

Legitimate Preference: Reclaiming the Right to One’s Own by Tim Vorgens

White Privilege by Georges Guiscard

The Sweden Syndrome: How Elites Commit National Self-Destruction by Karl Olov-Arnstberg

A Call to Arts: The History and Mission of Western Art by John K. Press

Against Russophobia by Guillaume Faye

In addition to our regular catalogue, Arktos curated a unique series of leather-bound limited editions:

The Fourth Political Theory by Alexander Dugin — sold out! Check out the regular edition.

Pagan Imperialism by Julius Evola — copies still available!

The limited edition of Metaphysics of War by Julius Evola is coming soon! Pre-orders are still open!

Balancing new publications and collector’s editions with cultivating our roots, Arktos also released new editions of the classic masterpieces of Guillaume Faye:

Archeofuturism: European Visions of the Post-Catastrophic Age

Why We Fight: Manifesto of the European Resistance

Convergence of Catastrophes: Twilight of the Modern World

2026 sneak peek

Looking forward to 2026, here’s a sneak peek at a handful of the many titles we have in the works:

American History Z by The Right Wing Coalition

The Problem of Woman by Julius Evola

Julius Evola: An Adventurous Life by Andrea Scarabelli — co-published with PRAV Publishing

Julius Evola: Political Traditionalism by Alexander Dugin

Ideas in the Right Place by Alain de Benoist

30,000 Years of Identity: European History and Tradition by Dominique Venner