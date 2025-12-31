Arktos 2025 in Review
Making Anti-Globalism Global
As 2025 draws to a close and the dawn of 2026 is just ahead, Arktos is celebrating 16 years of making anti-globalism global and assembling the world’s leading dissident library. In 2025, we brought out as many as 344 publications in Arktos Journal and 30 books.
Extending our best New Year’s wishes to all our readers and friends, here’s the full list of this year’s releases, followed by a sneak peek at some gems we have in store for 2026.
Books published in 2025
The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers by Alexander Dugin
Metapolemos by Jason Reza Jorjani
Political Realism: Principles and Assumptions by Antoine Dresse
The Follies of the Western Mind: Letters from My Uncle by Graeme Maxton
Multipolarity! by Constantin von Hoffmeister
European Apostasy: The Role of Religion in the European New Right by Pawel Bielawski
The Book of the Scribe by Lance Kennedy
The Propaganda Society: Resistance Manual for the Mental Gulag by Jean-Yves Le Gallou
The New Colossus: Heidegger and the Will-to-Machine by J. Sommer
War in the Name of Peace: The ‘68 Revolution and the Disintegration of the West by Bostian Marco Turk
What Lies Beneath Srebrenica by Rybar
Shattered Yugoslavia: The Crucified Country by Rybar
Christian Nationalism vs Global Jesus: Projects of Peoplehood from Biblical Israel to the Collapse of British Patriotism by Andrew Fraser
The Absolute Philosopher by Daniel Branco
Identity — The Foundation of the City: Reconciling Ethnos and Polis by Henri Levavasseur
The Blackening of Europe, Volume III: Critical Views by Clare Ellis
Yesterday and Tomorrow: The European Spirit and the Polish Nation by Jan Mosdorf
Samurai of the West: A Handbook for Dissidents by Dominique Venner
Thanosis by Jason Reza Jorjani
Legitimate Preference: Reclaiming the Right to One’s Own by Tim Vorgens
White Privilege by Georges Guiscard
The Sweden Syndrome: How Elites Commit National Self-Destruction by Karl Olov-Arnstberg
A Call to Arts: The History and Mission of Western Art by John K. Press
Against Russophobia by Guillaume Faye
In addition to our regular catalogue, Arktos curated a unique series of leather-bound limited editions:
The Fourth Political Theory by Alexander Dugin — sold out! Check out the regular edition.
Pagan Imperialism by Julius Evola — copies still available!
The limited edition of Metaphysics of War by Julius Evola is coming soon! Pre-orders are still open!
Balancing new publications and collector’s editions with cultivating our roots, Arktos also released new editions of the classic masterpieces of Guillaume Faye:
Archeofuturism: European Visions of the Post-Catastrophic Age
Why We Fight: Manifesto of the European Resistance
Convergence of Catastrophes: Twilight of the Modern World
2026 sneak peek
Looking forward to 2026, here’s a sneak peek at a handful of the many titles we have in the works:
American History Z by The Right Wing Coalition
The Problem of Woman by Julius Evola
Julius Evola: An Adventurous Life by Andrea Scarabelli — co-published with PRAV Publishing
Julius Evola: Political Traditionalism by Alexander Dugin
Ideas in the Right Place by Alain de Benoist
30,000 Years of Identity: European History and Tradition by Dominique Venner