Guillaume Faye calls for a pan-European nationalism rooted in ancestral virility and Nietzschean revolt, urging a dissident youth to forge a Eurosiberian destiny beyond Enlightenment ruins.

This is an excerpt from Guillaume Faye’s Archeofuturism: European Visions of the Post-Catastrophic Age.

Clearly, I remain loyal to the overall notion of ‘nationalism’, understood however in its European, continental understanding as opposed to the French, which we have inherited from the dubious philosophy of the Revolution. To be a nationalist today is to assign this concept its original etymological meaning, ‘to defend the native members of a people’. This entails a break with the traditional idea of nation and citizenship we have inherited from the egalitarian philosophy of the Enlightenment. To be a nationalist today is to embrace the notion of a ‘European people’, which exists and is under threat, but is not yet politically organised for its self-defence. It is possible to be a ‘patriot’, someone tied to his sub-continental motherland, without forgetting that this is an organic and vital part of the common folk whose natural and historical territory — whose fortress, I would say — extends from Brest to the Bering Strait.

It is quite true that the form of present-day Europe, this ‘thing’, must be fought. Yet, the historical tendency of the European peoples to unite in the face of adversity must be defended to the very end. Some of my positions in this book, in favour of the establishment of a United States of Europe or Eurosiberian Federation, may shock certain people. But let there be no doubt: I am not a partisan of the spineless Europe of the Amsterdam Treaty, nor am I an enemy of France. Again, what I am suggesting here are paths: I am providing weapons to launch the debate and trying to point to some ‘value guidelines’ — in no case am I offering a closed doctrine.

The European youth — the genuine one — needs ideas to face the imminent danger, not video-centric revelries or humanitarian whimpers in a climate of sophisticated censorship and repression. The ‘Mitterrand generation’ is dead, engulfed by ridicule and paralysed by failure. Now is the time for a dissident generation to rise. It is up to her to imagine the unimaginable.

If it is to survive, our folk — whether in Toulouse, Rennes, Milan, Prague, Munich, Antwerp or Moscow — must revert to and embrace ancestral virility. Otherwise, as is already happening, we shall be submerged by more vital, more youthful and less well-meaning peoples with the complicity of a delinquent bourgeoisie that — whatever it may do — will itself be swept away by the tide it has so heedlessly caused. Let us dare to think the unthinkable. Let us explore and continue along the path paved by an early riser and visionary: a certain Friedrich Nietzsche. From Resistance to Revolution, from Revolution to Rebirth.

Guillaume Faye — Archeofuturism

ONLY A HANDFUL OF COPIES LEFT!

40% OFF!

We’re clearing out the final stock of this unique edition — it will not be reprinted. Get your copy before it’s gone for good!

Get the paperback or hardcover of Archeofuturism NOW!