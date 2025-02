Guillaume Faye — ARCHEOFUTURISM

Guillaume Faye’s Archeofuturism rejects modernity’s failed ideologies of progress, democracy, and equality, envisioning a new world that merges ancient traditions with cutting-edge technology.

This exclusive leather-bound edition, limited to a 100-copy print run, is almost sold out — there are 0 copies left for the U.S. and only 3 for Europe.

Secure your copy now before it’s too late!

Only 3 copies left!