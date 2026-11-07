To commemorate the birthday of the iconoclastic New Right theorist and iconic author of Archeofuturism who passed away in 2019, Guillaume Faye — whose books are now on sale as part of New Right November — here is the first of a three-part tribute by Pierre-Émile Blairon. Blairon recounts his friendship with Faye, critically appraises Faye’s various work…
An Evocation of Guillaume Faye - Part 1
by Pierre-Émile Blairon
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