Everything was supposed to be different this time around. Donald Trump had been given a mandate. Nobody on the mainstream right had any patience for blackpillers. Trump was going to fix it all during his second term — we just had to trust the plan.

The problem was that we’d been hearing that for years. Real change was always right around the corner. By 2025, not everyone was willing to keep blindly trusting in that same, undefined plan. In particular, Nick Fuentes was no longer convinced.

Nick’s pessimism about Donald Trump’s return to the Presidency made him considerably more hated than before. His dissent had gotten him branded as a bad faith actor by nearly everybody on the mainstream right. They became convinced that he must’ve been an agent of the Democrats, deployed to make the right wing look bad and demoralize young men.

In reality, the mainstream right really just wanted dissidents to quit noticing the extensive amount of foreign influence that had infiltrated MAGA. They wanted us to shut up and get on board. But the America First wing of the right wasn’t going to submit so easily.

The nativist right had caused quite a bit of turbulence in the wake of Donald’s victory. After six months of internal turmoil following Trump’s win, things were finally mellowing out on the right. Just as tensions had started to calm down, MAGA was then bifurcated once more during the summer of 2025.

This time, Israel was the unambiguous catalyst for the split.

While many good men had done whatever it took to try to keep it together, Donald Trump would ironically be the man that delivered the final, lethal blow to the right wing coalition. On June 22nd, 2025, the supposedly anti-war and America First President announced that he had decided to send American stealth bombers to strike Iran’s nuclear centrifuges.

The promise of an America First administration went up in flames right along with Iran’s nuclear program. We couldn’t believe it. We had voted for Trump specifically because he vowed not to randomly bomb countries that were thousands of miles away.

Donald Trump had once proudly declared that “Americanism, not globalism, will be our credo!” Those weren’t his feelings anymore. We certainly did not sign up for this.

The ghouls in Washington used to try and frame foreign military action as being beneficial for the United States, even if the reasoning was counterintuitive. We were told things like “we have to fight them over there, so we don’t have to fight them here.” Apparently, they now didn’t care enough to even give us that obvious garbage anymore. We were being told that we needed to fight them over there, so that Israel didn’t have to fight them over there. In other words, we had to prevent a nuclear Iran because if Iran got a nuke, then Israel would be put in legitimate danger. Israel’s alleged “right to exist” would be threatened. As usual, we were told that we’d be getting involved in a foreign conflict whether we consented or not.

The lack of effort we were seeing out of the men in Washington was disheartening. They weren’t concerned at all with how we felt about things. The separation between the elite and the common man was so substantial that they didn’t need the public’s support anymore. We were commanded to just be quiet.

The laziness was insulting. There was no new, fresh narrative being sold. Benjamin Netanyahu was once again screeching about Iran being months away from developing a nuclear bomb, but we were seeing clips circulating online of Netanyahu yelling about Iran’s nukes that were from 1992. Iran was always only a few months away from a bomb. Forgive us if the urgency isn’t too convincing after three decades and many billions of dollars later.

We voted for Donald Trump so that he would do the exact opposite of this. But now, to make matters worse, he was doing all of this on the behalf of another country — a parasitic country that clearly hated us.

Since October 2023, the American right had been kicking the can down the road. The Israel question was the last thing anybody on the mainstream right wanted to have to address. The entire thing was a complete repudiation of nearly every supposed principle that the American right wing claimed to hold. It was a contradiction on every level. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee was hard enough to excuse, but with the bombing of Iran, Israeli influence on America could no longer be ignored.

With the dropping of those bombs, the cracks in the American right wing finally burst into an irreconcilable split. You were either America First, or you weren’t. You either supported political action that exclusively prioritized America’s interests, or you did not. There could be no compromise here.

The nativist right loudly declared itself to be America First. Sadly, Trump chose the alternative.

Donald Trump turned away from his base with seemingly no shame at all. Ten years of loyal support had been disregarded. We were considered the bad guys for wanting to be a sovereign nation. We were also the bad guys for wanting the Epstein files to be released.

While the dissident right had their hopes crushed, Israel loved Trump’s new direction. They even awarded him the most prestigious award they could give, the Israel Prize. Through his heroically anti-American actions, Trump became Israel’s top goy.

Our interests had been discarded for a foreign country thousands of miles away. Everyone wanted the young men of America First to just go away. There was nowhere to turn to. Nothing made any sense.

Then, immediately following the bombing, a particular clip popped up on X. In the video, we saw a familiar looking man. All that many knew about this guy, Nick Fuentes, was that the press had sporadically smeared him as an evil, sexually repressed troll throughout the last decade. Most of us still didn’t know what Nick Fuentes was all about, even by mid-2025. We hadn’t actually heard what he had to say.

Nick Fuentes

But this time, we gave him a real listen. We had absolutely nothing to lose.

The clip was from Nick’s show America First, but it was from an episode that had aired around two years ago, right after the October 7th attack.

In the clip, we listened to what Nick had to say loud and clear:

Israel benefits from the attack by Hamas because now they get to solve the Gaza question finally. Now they get to go in and kill them all and ethnically cleanse this region. In doing so, they know they’re provoking an unavoidable retaliation. There’s an unavoidable reciprocal attack by these Iranian militias against Israel, and all that does is give Israel an excuse to do what they always wanted to do, which is to bomb Iran’s centrifuges, which is their nuclear program. And if they do that, then Iran is in a war with Israel, and then they draw the United States into a war with Iran. And they get the crown jewel, what they always wanted, which is an end to the regime in Syria and an end to the regime in Iran. That seems to be the big play that Israel is making.

Following October 7th, we had all watched the gratuitous slaughter in Gaza. We watched as Assad’s regime in Syria was toppled. Iran’s centrifuges had just been bombed, and America was now loudly calling for regime change in Iran. We were a bit stunned at the accuracy of Nick’s predictions. He must’ve known what he was talking about, at least to some degree. His calculations were far too precise to dismiss.

In the past, many of us had negligently believed the media slander about Nick. Most of us didn’t ever bother to take him seriously. That ended as soon as we saw that clip. At this point, we were all listening to what Nick Fuentes had to say.

The old footage of Nick Fuentes had been so striking for one specific reason: he was correct.

After years of being told nonsense like how senile, decrepit old men were really at their intellectual peak, we had figured something out. We’d discovered that what makes somebody correct is not the amount of former CIA officers who sign off on some letter. Truth isn’t dependent on the number of experts that declare a certain thing to be true.

What makes someone correct is the ability to accurately predict future events and diagnose their causes.

Predictive power is what proves that the model being used for forecasting is indeed rooted in truth.

Fuentes’ predictions following October 7th showed us that his political model must be based in truth, purely because of its accuracy. But how was this the case? How did this guy in his mid-twenties have a political model that allowed him to know things that the experts and the supposedly renegade intellectuals didn’t?

We learned that Nick Fuentes had such a ruthlessly accurate political model because, above all, he didn’t care about how his statements would be received by the powers-that-be. He didn’t care about having to integrate the uncomfortable realities that so many others decided to omit from their models. He wasn’t captured by ideology or conformity.

Nick was one of the only political commentators doing genuine political science. He was focused on an accurate diagnosis. He didn’t worry about where the road led to, so long as truth was what guided him. Almost nobody could say the same.

The reason that Nick understood what was going on in Israel was the same reason that he understood the problem of race in America. It was the same reason that he could identify the issues that feminism was causing. It’s why he didn’t go along with the madness of BLM and the coronavirus during 2020. It’s why he stood up for the stolen election. It was why he wanted America to remain a White country.

It didn’t matter how unattractive the truth was, Nick would include it in his model. He rejected beautiful lies, even when the truth was uglier than anyone could stomach.

Rather than keeping these distasteful realizations to himself, Nick had the courage to announce exactly what he was seeing to anyone who would listen. He had also been uniquely willing to call out the head of the snake. Fuentes unapologetically explained that Jewish power was in fact playing a significant role in the nonsense happening throughout the West. He did this not out of a hatred of Jews, but because that is where the pursuit of truth had led him.

Perhaps the most crucial detail to take note of here is that Nick hasn’t ever been happy about the conclusions he’s come to. He hasn’t been trying to prove himself correct. In fact, he has actively been trying to prove himself wrong.

This is probably the single most important distinction that separates the far right from everybody else: we do not argue for a world that ought to be. We understand and accept the world as it is, and then we adjust our models accordingly.

We are not utopian. And if you believe we’re wrong, we want you to tell us why. We’d actually love to be incorrect about our conclusions. Because the reality we face is grim.

Ever since Nick originally entered the political realm, he had been waiting for somebody to come and explain to him where he’d gone wrong. The issue was that nobody was able to. Nobody was even willing to debate him. Instead, he became the most canceled man in America.

So then, how and why did the most canceled man in the country manage to become so beloved by the young men of Gen Z?

The answer is very simple. Despite whatever the media has tried to tell you, we have come to like Nick Fuentes most fundamentally because he is consistently correct.

It’s not about rebellion, humor, or edginess. Nick just seems to be the one person brave enough to accurately tell the uncensored truth.

For a decade, we have watched as man after man has buckled under the pressures of the matrix. Nick looks to be one of the only men alive who simply refuses to cower to the forces of the liberal order.

Even in the face of death, Fuentes has continued to preach what he believes to be true.

Following the bombing of Iran, the world was finally forced to reckon with Nick Fuentes. Despite ten years of coordinated suppression, Nick has persisted. He has never folded. Now everybody has been compelled to learn his name and hear what he has to say.

Nick Fuentes is on a generational run.

All the former voices that had either ignored or condemned him welcomed him with open arms, as if they’d just stumbled upon him. Nobody bothered to address the fact that they’d all banned him or disregarded him for a decade. Everyone appeared to be in agreement on one thing: Nick had enormous talent. And that, for the powers-that-be, is a problem.

The newfound celebrity status hasn’t changed the media’s opinion of Nick. He remains a total pariah. As Nick has risen in popularity, he has routinely been blamed as the sole catalyst for the radicalization of the men of Gen Z. Everyone insists that we’ve all fallen under the spell of this evil con-man who has supposedly turned us into crazy, cruel racists and antisemites.

But everybody in Gen Z knows that this is absolute nonsense.

The truth is that by the summer of 2025, we’d merely caught up to Nick.

We had spent the last ten years traveling the very same road that Nick Fuentes had already been down. By the time we were introduced to Fuentes, he was able to put the pieces of the puzzle together for us. He had the depth of knowledge to give our broad observations the context we needed to make proper sense of everything.

Nick Fuentes never redpilled American Gen Z men.

Actually, Nick didn’t have to redpill us.

The lies of liberalism did that by itself.

