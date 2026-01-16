Arktos Journal

Reno de Caro
12m

Alexander Dugan is a brilliant thinker and analyst. What is surprising is that his knowledge of World War 2 is limited to the history written by court historians in the East as well as the West. Here are examples of verifiable mistakes he made on the subject.

Dugin: " (after all, he--- I Hitler-- started a war with both England and France),

False. England and France declared war on Germany.

Gugin: " in a geopolitical sense, he --Hitler---took on too much by deciding to fight both the West and the East."

False! Hitler did not decide to fight both the West and the East. Hitler attacked Poland, while France and the British Empire, with the support of the US, attacked Germany. This is undisputed history. A strong argument supported by documents in the Soviet archives has been made that the attack on Russia was a preemptive strike.

This is not defending Hitler, but defending historical accuracy.

Maristella Tonello
3h

Analisi che condivido in pieno!

