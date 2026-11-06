On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence, Thibault Mercier (president of the Cercle Droit & Liberté, a Paris lawyer, trainer, and regular speaker at Institut Iliade conferences) addressed the Cercle Royal Gaulois in Brussels as part of the debate “America and Europe: A Civilizational Split?”. The event formed …
America and Europe: A Civilizational Split?
by Thibault Mercier
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