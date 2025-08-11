Zander argues that Whites have been conditioned to elevate abstract values above kin, whilst other races prioritise their tribe above all else. This must change now.

White people, that is to say those of ethnic European descent, replaced tribalism and loyalty to extended family with individualistic values some time ago. Those pointing out that Jewish subversion and conditioning have played an enormous part in teaching Whites — and only Whites — to prioritise individualism over blood, are of course entirely correct. However, this shift in values pre-dates the century-spanning ‘long march’ by some time, going back to the Enlightenment.

The Legacy of the Individualism of the Enlightenment

The Enlightenment, considered to have begun in the mid to late 17th century, marked a rejection of collectivism rooted in feudal hierarchies, the divine right of kings, and unquestioned traditions. Instead, thinkers like Locke, Kant and Rousseau urged a break from authority and tradition, favouring the primacy and autonomy of the individual. It can’t be disputed that the Enlightenment led the way for enormous scientific and technological progress in addition to laying the foundations of parliamentary democracy, modern law and economics — in essence, what we have come to understand as modern Western civilisation. But at what cost?

The Western White man has been taught to no longer see himself as part of a tribe, even as his homelands are steadily filled with other tribes completely alien to his own. Without fail, these alien tribes behave exactly as tribes do — they favour their own, in every situation, instinctively, without question and without analysis. As the catastrophe of multiculturalism bursts open at the seams across the West, it has become ever more apparent that this is to our enormous detriment. How does this manifest itself?

Where There Is Conflict of Interest, Non-whites Choose Their Own Every Time

We see it in every arena of life. To start with a broad one, politics. Identity politics is indeed a tautology, because all politics is identity politics. Politics consists of factions fighting each other, and unsurprisingly, given the significant difference between races, as our societies have become multicultural by imposition, factions have evolved along clear racial lines. Non-whites vote for their own. We saw it with Barack Obama in America, we see it with Sadiq Khan in London, we see it with Muslims always choosing the Muslim candidate in individual London boroughs. The pattern is repeated in every multicultural city. Whites are the only tribe who, alongside the aliens, will vote in large numbers for alien tribe leaders instead of their own.

This is extremely significant, because this behavioural trait has played a large part in the dire situation we find ourselves in today. Were it not for this outgroup-favouring pattern of behaviour, it’s highly unlikely our enemies would have succeeded in forcing multiculturalism onto us to this degree. The war on us is spiritual. Without the brainwashing, the invocation of White guilt and the eradication of our tribal instinct, none of this would have been possible. The prevailing question now is — how do we reverse this unfolding disaster? I truly believe the answer is simpler than many even imagine. It begins with one rule above all: Always side with your own people.

Let’s examine some key areas of public life, for greater context, with examples.

The World of Politics

As mentioned, other races overwhelmingly vote along racial lines more than Whites do. Sadiq Khan, the openly anti-white Muslim Mayor of London, has been re-elected twice, so elected a total of 3 times. The White British are a minority in London, but they still comprise the largest ethnic voting cohort. Information specifically on Mayoral voting by race isn’t available but can be inferred with reasonable accuracy based on proxy data. From Grok:

Percentage of Voters Supporting Sadiq Khan (2021 London Mayoral Election) ================================================================ Muslim Voters (Estimated 70–85%) |██████████████████████████████ 70–85% White British Voters (Estimated 35–45%) |████████████ 35–45% ================================================================ Y-Axis: Voter Group X-Axis: Percentage (%)

The visual projections for Sadiq Khan’s 2021 London mayoral election support are based on:

2021 UK Census: Muslims are 15% (1.3M) and White British 36.8% (3.2M) of London’s population.

Election Results: Khan won 40% first-preference votes; turnout 40.9%. Strong performance in Muslim-heavy constituencies (e.g., City and East, North East) vs. weaker in White British-heavy outer London (e.g., Bexley & Bromley).

2016 Trends: British Future noted Khan tied White voters (50–50) and had strong Muslim support (Guardian, Tooting enthusiasm).

2024 Guardian Analysis: Suggests Khan retained Muslim support in 2021, pre-Gaza issues.

Estimates: Muslim voters (70–85%) based on constituency strength and Khan’s appeal; White British (35–45%) based on 2016 swings and outer London splits.

Khan with his people

Up to 85% of Muslim voters in London chose one of their own. A significant proportion of White British in London — up to 45% — also voted for Khan. The result? The repeated re-election of a Pakistani Muslim who openly despises the native White British, as mayor of London.

Of course there are countless more examples and data to support these voting patterns globally — the subject warrants its own dissertation. It should simply be noted that, where non-whites don’t have a candidate of their own race to choose, they overwhelmingly side with the candidate likely to benefit their race most — for example, those who promise them more welfare or lax immigration policy, allowing them to import their extended families and kinfolk in greater numbers. Whites need to do the same.

Admittedly voting along tribal lines as other races do isn’t always simple, because many White politicians are traitors, however at the very least, we should always vote for the candidate who will benefit us most. Generally speaking, this is unlikely to be an individual from another tribe. The lesson here for Whites when it comes to politics and voting? Always side with your own people.

The World of Business

The orgy of establishment-backed anti-white hatred across the Western world which peaked with BLM (Black Lives Matter) during the summer of 2020 was a mask-off moment. Big business backed by all the major institutions — governments, banks, corporations, pushed anti-white messaging and installed anti-white discrimination policies across the board. Numerous prominent non-whites, having already been propelled to immense fame and wealth by White society and indeed White popular support, came out and showed their true colours as BLM reached fever pitch.

At a BLM rally on June 6, 2020, feted Nigerian ‘British’ boxer Anthony Joshua (full name Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua), who has a large tattoo of Africa on his shoulder, gave a little speech to rapturous applause from the assembled crowd. Here is an excerpt from it;

“Show them where it hurts. Abstain from spending your money in their shops and economies, and invest in black-owned businesses. And that’s for all communities — if you want to uplift yourselves, invest in your own businesses.”

In case this isn’t clear, Joshua was referring to White shops and White economies. I probably don’t need to elaborate much further. Joshua’s speech was simply a snapshot of the broader zeitgeist. This anti-white messaging was supported by an establishment in complete lockstep with these sentiments and entreaties.

“Show them where it hurts”

People obviously have a right to shop where they wish. Just keep in mind that the above wasn’t simply a ‘heat of the moment’ outburst driven by passion. It was a mask-off moment during which the White British learned just how many non-whites, and the establishment itself, view us. I shall now reproduce that excerpt with one word changed.

Show them where it hurts. Abstain from spending your money in their shops and economies, and invest in White-owned businesses. And that’s for all communities — if you want to uplift yourselves, invest in your own businesses.

Similarly, never reward businesses who use anti-white advertising with your money. Don’t use taxi services like Uber, or food delivery services like Just Eat, Deliveroo and UberEats. You’re not only funding your ethnic replacement, you’re often paying the wages of illegals who’ve arrived on dinghies. Paul Joseph Watson breaks it down here. When it comes to deciding who to do business with, and where and how to spend your hard-earned money, always side with your own people.

The World of Employment

Closely tied with the above, over the last decade we have seen a tidal wave of anti-white policies implemented across the corporate world, particularly relating to employment and hiring practices. This has mostly fallen under the umbrella of what’s known as DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) policies, which have become something like a religion. The fact some of this is being rolled back has nothing to do with fairness or restoring balance. It’s due to the catastrophic effects on the economy accompanied by the competency collapse.

As we know the concept of ‘equity’ goes a lot further than ‘equality’, and works on the presupposition that non-whites are always inherently disadvantaged by an unfair system and therefore should be artificially assisted. This shift from equality of opportunity to equality of outcome obviously manifestly discriminates against Whites, and this has permeated hiring policy across the Western world.

Unlike White voting patterns or decisions regarding where to shop, this is something that’s been forced upon us. It’s well known that other races within our countries engage in racially nepotistic hiring practices. Cases of Indians in hiring positions gradually rotating out all White employees and restaffing entire departments with Indians are well-documented.

Even as I write, traitorous British Prime Minster Keir Starmer has recently signed an agreement reducing the tax burden of Indians in Britain, exempting them from paying National Insurance, while the native British still have to pay it. Our agency is limited with the state so overtly discriminating against us, but as individuals, we can strive to address this imbalance. When selecting clients, business partners, or employees, we should prioritize fairness while supporting our local communities. In situations like this, always side with your own people.

Other Areas of Public Life Where Racial Tribalism Has Manifested

If I broke down every one of these spheres in painstaking detail, this piece would become excessively long, but I’ll just touch on a couple of notable examples. The outcome of the 1995 trial of OJ Simpson for the murder of his White wife and her friend, was decided along racial lines. Despite overwhelming evidence that Simpson was the murderer, the 75% black jury found him not guilty. No ‘enlightenment values’ were in evidence here.

The mass Pakistani rape gang scandal, a stain on Britain forever, was characterised by patterns of deep ethnic collectivism. I’ll write about this more in future — for now, I recommend the Channel 4 documentary ‘Groomed: A National Scandal’ and Mark Collett’s excellent podcast about it.

Watch this documentary

This documentary is required viewing but as expected, it’s absolutely harrowing. Of the countless sickening details which emerge, one thing that really stands out is the ethnic tribalism deployed by the Pakistani predators as they systematically groomed, abused, raped, tortured and sometimes murdered young White British girls as young as 11. They acted as a highly organised ethnic group, using family and clan networks to carry this out; young Pakistani boys would loiter outside schools and foster homes, befriend the girls and win their trust, then introduce them to their much older ‘uncles’, who would in turn groom them, get them hooked on drugs in and many cases, sometimes over years, gang rape and torture them, all whilst covering up for each other to the end.

Another common scenario in which we frequently witness non-white tribal behaviour is social media footage of fights between Whites and non-whites. Calling them ‘fights’ is too often a misnomer, for countless videos show what starts as a one-on-one situation rapidly evolving into a pack attack. These frequently involve teenagers or children. In countless vile scenes spread across the Internet we have seen non-whites showing their propensity to jump in en masse, kicking and punching their lone White victims senseless, in many cases to death. Cases like this are far from rare and in fact, they increase each day.

In Conclusion

There are countless domains and situations in which tribal loyalty rears its head, especially within multicultural societies. Whites are unique as a people in bucking this trend, too frequently acting contrary to our own interests as a people. As an individual of European descent, especially if the ever-escalating war on Whites has only recently aroused your race consciousness, you might only just be beginning to notice these dynamics playing out around you in different forms and arenas.

You may witness a fight between a White and a non-white person. You might think ‘I wonder what happened here? Who is in the right, and who is in the wrong?’ More often, non-whites might witness the same scene and, without any analysis, immediately think ‘there’s one of my people being attacked by one of them. I’ve got to help him’.



Life will put us in all sorts of situations where choices must be made. I’ve covered just a few here. You might be a landlord choosing tenants. You might be called for jury service. Think about all the scenarios and examples outlined above. If newly awakened, it may take time to fully adjust your mindset and thinking paradigms.

The case of Shiloh Hendrix was a watershed moment. Whites, abused for far too long, are showing clear signs that not only have they had enough; they are now identifying and thinking along clear tribal lines. We didn’t draw the lines, but now they’re drawn and there’s no going back.

Use simple heuristics in your daily life. Cumulatively, these will make an enormous difference as we gradually become conscious as a people. Within our own circles, it’s important to maintain unity in our shared struggle.

Never punch right.

Never countersignal. If you have reservations, express them privately. Above all:

Always side with your own people.

