Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
19h

In group preference is completely normal around the World.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Pellegrini's avatar
John Pellegrini
16h

Great article and totally true and correct. The white race has become a race of cowards, overcome by white guilt, afraid of not virtue signaling their wokeness enough; terrorized by the possibility of being called "racist", the most feared word in any language. It makes me want to vomit. It is all self-inflicted... a result of our votes (for white traitors) and our submission. I don't see a way out or a reversal... With the ongoing catastrophic immigration policies (EU /US), and the difference in birth rates, the white European race is doomed to extinction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture