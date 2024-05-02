Arktos Journal

Lars
May 2, 2024

Watch Tucker Carlson's interview with Alexander Dugin. Highly recommended

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-aleksandr-dugin/

Andrea
May 3, 2024

What a fascinating topic. Actually the interview with Tucker piqued my curiosity regarding Dugin. Tucker brought up a good question regarding whatever happened to the diplomacy that the US used to show toward other nations who weren’t “like” we are? I guess some would say we’ve always been that way. But I am frequently asked, who would I rather have policing” world

