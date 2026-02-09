Arktos Journal

Nick Griffin
11h

Christianity did not give us internationalism, liberalism: the guillotine and the hammer and sickle. All that comes from the PERVERSION and undermining of the traditional Christianity which gave us the cathedrals, music and art of High Europe, individualism (for all its faults), rule of law, science and technology. One can say it comes from the masonic revolution, but of course that in turn is but a modern-era iteration of a much older and darker evil.

That apart, great stuff!

