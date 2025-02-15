Ahnaf Ibn Qais argues that Vice President Vance’s Munich speech heralds the beginning of a New Dark Age for Europe & Europeans, one in which they play little to no role in international & domestic affairs & are instead at the mercy of foreign actors, state & substate.

In Munich, a new alignment is spoken into existence. The Americans, with their raw candor, are pushing a simple truth: the days of consensus are over. Vance does not plead, nor does he posture. He demands. He demands that Europe wake up, that she take her own side in the battle for her soul, that she reject the death spiral of mass immigration and the imposed morality of an exhausted liberalism. He says to Germany: stop fearing your own people. Stop treating them like dangerous children to be controlled and silenced. Listen to them. Work with them. Even the AfD, the pariah, must be heard. Censorship is the last refuge of the weak. This is not a conference. This is not a debate. This is the moment when the mask slips and the battle lines are drawn. Vance, the hammer of the new era, makes it clear: America is no longer the enforcer of European delusions. The order of the past is crumbling, and in its place, something harder, something truer, something real is emerging. The Munich Security Conference will not be the same again. The age of illusions is over. The great confrontation has begun. — Constantin von Hoffmeister, Editor-in-Chief of Arktos Journal, excerpted from Vance the Hammer (2025), February 14, 2025.

Europe has now officially been put on notice.

That Old Continent, with Old Money & Connections, has run face first into the brick wall reality of its growing irrelevance & impotence on the world stage.

President Trump & Vice President Vance have made one thing crystal clear for the decadent European establishment: ‘You do not matter. We make the decisions here.’

As the Russo-Ukrainian war ends, the Peninsula must accept that its termination will be decided primarily (if not exclusively) by the Great Powers of Russia & America.

If so, we are now in a New World where Europe’s consent & feedback on matters (or lack thereof) is utterly irrelevant, for it is no longer a Subject of international & its own domestic affairs, but rather an unwanted, weak, decadent & forlorn Object.

Add in now the recent comments by the Trump administration regarding the annexation of Greenland (regardless of what Denmark thinks) & we get to something far deeper than just the official end of Europe as a Civilizational Force.

What we are seeing, Dear Readers & Listeners, is a true ‘End of History,’ but not in the Hegelian sense that Francis Fukuyama & his students envisioned decades prior.

No, we are witnessing a prelude to a Scramble for Europe, which will decisively end the cultural, national & spiritual trajectories of whole peoples & nations.

This ‘End of History’ is one where Europe & Europeans, writ large, no longer have a say in not just matters overseas, but likewise on matters closer to home, domestic affairs, etc. It is the End of Europe as an entity which decides its own collective future.

Once unthinkable, such a future is now all but a brute certainty, given America’s commitment to the Pacific & West Asia, at the expense of Europe & Europeans. For that is the direction of travel which the Americans have signalled to their EU vassals:

Most of the larger vassals (like Germany, France, etc.) have begun making noises to protest all this. This is to be expected, for Vice President Vance’s speech was brutal, akin to an emperor whipping violently a disobedient government mule…

Yet what can they do besides making said noises & whimpering like spoilt children?

The Bundeswehr numbers a measly 180,000+, with their Table of Equipment often getting bested by forces like the NYPD. For a nation of over 85 million people, this is not only a horrendous embarassment, but an outright national scandal.

The French? They only have about 350,000+ once you factor in the Gendarmerie, their militarized police force. This too, is a force that cannot do much once we begin to understand the logistics, scale & scope of Modern Industrial warfare.

Overall, there are no militaries in Europe, save for some glorified police forces. These are not serious armed forces which can defend the nation from any genuine threats, be they from foreign actors or from domestic insurgences & criminal elements.

This means that any withdrawal of American force projection (either genuine or feigned) will signal to other players that the Peninsula is ripe for the taking.

Many in the Peninsula are in two camps presently, post the Vice President’s speech:

‘This was an amazing slap to the face of our so-called allies who don’t really share our values. Well done Mr Vice President for shining a light on these snakes & charlatans!’ ‘The US is interfering in European affairs & this is not legal, moral or right. We do not tolerate any interference into our internal affairs, even if from our partners or allies.’

…both these positions miss the larger picture. They also miss the long-term prognosis.

If America is signalling to its ‘partners & allies’ that Eastern Europe’s maps can be redrawn without them present at the negotiating table… what that means is that *other similar pursuits* can likewise be done without getting the vassals involved.

Thus, America is telling the world *in action & deed* that it is abandoning Europe.

If so, given its aging population & sundry Demographic woes, coupled with Energy Poverty & Materials Scarcity, the Peninsula will (in a few decades) be powerless to stop non-Europeans from seizing control of their lands through overt & covert means.

For there are no militaries on the Peninsula left besides the aging American one… & once that leaves, whatever glorified police forces the sundry vassals have cobbled together will not do much against the Great Replacement & its various corollaries.

The Grandmaster of DOOM John Michael Greer put it succinctly as follows:

The historic nature of the Vice President’s Valentine’s Day Munich Speech thus cannot be overstated enough. We are witnessing (in our lifetimes) the final nod from the Americans to its European vassals to accept their ignoble fates.

Will Europeans resist said Destiny, now hurtling down toward them like a bullet?

Well, given the fact that most of the ‘terminally online’ crowd of ‘patriots & nationalists’ rarely do much outside of making memes online & complaining/whining about how their pristine lands have been turned into ‘third world s***holes’…

…only to then emigrate en masse due to ‘safety concerns’…

I’ll have to say ‘Not really.’ 😉

The Americans have dictated to Europe its Fate.

Let us wait & see what happens, but let’s just say Yours Truly expects a lot of huffing & puffing, little action, lots of crying & whining… all preceding the final denouement & partitioning of the Peninsula between Eurabia, Eurafrica, Eurosiberia & others. 😉