From prehistoric cave paintings to the monuments of the twentieth century, White Western Civilization has been creating, cultivating, transforming, and marveling at art for tens of thousands of years. Art is an essential building block of Western identity, showing the deep continuity and exhilarating spirit of European culture throughout time and space.

Today, in the shadows of the engineered degradation of art and the hostile takeover of Western lands via mass migration, the peoples of the West must rediscover, defend, and reinvigorate their unique artistic heritage.

In A Call to Arts, Dr. John K. Press unveils a wide-ranging overview of the history of Western art, chronicling the major eras, figures, and artworks from the grand contexts to the finest details. Each work of art emerges not merely as a sample of beauty and sophistication, but as a reminder of the need and the means to uphold Western Civilization against collapse and invasion. In the panoramas and visions explored by Dr. Press, old churches and museums resurface as creative rallying points for a new Reconquista and Renaissance.

Appreciate the Art! View the works!

Totalling nearly 700 pages, A Call to Arts discusses hundreds of iconic works of art. The author has assembled 178 of the main exhibits for convenient reference: Download the companion package here

John Press Call To Arts Images 79MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

From the Introduction:

This book will show that cathedrals and museums provide the needed ingredients for Whites’ physical and spiritual salvation. To summarize briefly: museums provide irrefutable evidence that Whites alone have lived in Europe for millennia, establishing our right to sovereignty over European territory. Go to a proper art museum and White faces will stare back at you from each and every canvas. Moreover, in a world that demonizes Whites, these holy treasures show how our culture shines more brightly than any other culture on earth.

This tome details 178 artistic gems our people have produced, each one of which confirms our existence and displays our radiance . And these works of art, reviewed chronologically herein, will illustrate the coherence of our ambitious, striving cultural journey. This art history exploration will not aim at trivia. We come here not to celebrate the dead, but to revive them; to let them into our souls, to merge with them, so that our cultural exemplars might breathe in us again, resurrected. We view our White forefathers’ artistic masterpieces for inspiration. That feeling of awe that pervades you when you enter a cathedral should also suffuse your spirit when you enter museums and walk the streets surrounding these holy reliquaries. The holy shrines your ancestors built, the cathedrals and museums that they prepared for us, house images and spirits of exemplary warriors and teachers who will teach you to feel, live correctly, become powerful, and fight. Our ancestors created and passed down their art in order that you might know them; that you might commune with them. With their blood and art, they marked your territory, physically and spiritually. White art and territory is your inheritance. Though the present world hates Whites, those Whites who understand their heritage and its artist representations cannot but prize their people, land and heritage first and foremost.

When I say ‘your inheritance,’ I speak directly to your being. You are not a discreet, unattached, self-created individual. You are linked directly, culturally and genetically, to every artist featured in this book. Even we in the overly individualistic West belong to a civilization. Your language, your cultural icons, your artistic institutions, your values, the world’s science and technology, the economy you enjoy, the structures you inhabit, the laws you live under, all extend from millennia of White philosophical inquiry, struggle, and growth. White art embodies your people’s continued spiritual epic; And you do, too! You literally carry forward the genes of these artists and the audiences for whom they toiled. And your historical extended-family members battled and died so that you, with your shared genetic makeup, might exist.

Part of the awe that the art herein will inspire comes from recognizing just how long your predecessors have been fighting for you. The art history herein stretches back 70,000 years in time, and conveys the most consequential struggles and artistic creations that resulted in your existence . A 2,000-year-old structure and a 500-year-old painting still survive due to the amazing technical skills of the people who created them. These artifacts’ very existence, and your standing in the region they occupy (if not directly in front of them), links you to a glorious past. Moreover, each of the art pieces detailed herein describes the universe and how White culture fits into the universe’s cosmic order. And more specifically, through their messages and beauty, these works of art overtly attempt to situate each and every one of us, individually, in our White culture’s metaphysical and social cosmology. Via the artistic journey laid out herein, we will come to know ourselves collectively, and so individually as well. Via this artistic investigation, we will each once again become the invincible, rooted giants engaged in a collective mission that our ancestors hoped we would be.

Sadly, our artistic heritage now conveys our potential more than it reflects our current state. For White civilization to survive, you must become as great as those who sustained it and protected it before you. If a dam breaks and the released water floods a town, you do not blame the water. Using art, pagan philosophy, ritual, and the Bible, the Church has held off Muslim and heretical attacks for nearly 2,000 years. But Europe’s Cathedrals have become secular art museums, which Whites now only occasionally walk through with relatively little emotional attachment. While we cannot but feel rage at the Muslim destruction of the Notre-Dame cathedral and other irreplaceable holy landmarks, it is Whites’ apathy towards their own history, art and culture, and Whites’ failure to mount more than a token resistance to their own impending genocide, that ultimately merits the lion’s share of the blame for our enemy’s aggressive destruction. The Renaissance happened on the basis of Whites’ preserved cultural memories. Even if a sizeable White population physically remains, if Muslims and Leftists succeed in their goal of destroying all of our cultural heritage — taking down all Whites’ public monuments and burning down our libraries, Cathedrals and Museums—they will have permanently erased the possibility of a White renaissance. If White people fail to understand the value of their past, as embodied in their art, if they fail to identify with it, they will not feel motivated to form a holy barricade against its destruction. Rather, they will continue to crumble like a cracked dam under pressure. Given our predicament, you should glare at each artwork intensely, as if it slapped your face and challenged you to a philosophy contest, to shape up, to a duel; challenged you to understand your Civilization’s nearly unfathomable greatness and the form of manly duties that that miraculous greatness implies. If our connection to our art dies, we die. For White survival, you must quickly develop a reverence for your glorious ancestors, their profound culture and their artistic relics. We must each collectively heed this ‘call to arts.’